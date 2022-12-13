If you’re after top-notch performance and stylish design, the Jya Fjord Air Purifier is a great choice. However, due to its relatively high price tag, limited settings and fiddly display, we knocked a star off its rating.

Why you can trust Live Science Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

Compact and lightweight, the Jya Fjord Air Purifier is a powerful appliance that uses several different methods of air purification.

Jya Fjord Air Purifier: Essential info Four-stage purification Air quality sensor 4 modes Wheels for easy movement 10.23 x 11.41 x 21.06 inches 18.5 pounds Child lock Dedicated Smartmi app Compatible with major smart home devices 1 year warranty

It’s equipped with a pre-filter, HEPA H13 filter, UV sterilizer using NanoGuard™ technology, and an activated carbon layer. According to the company’s claims, the B1 model can trap lingering odors and neutralize up to 99.99% of harmful air particles as small as 0.1 microns. It also comes with an advanced particle sensor, four different operating modes, a dedicated app, and wheels for easy movement — all for approximately $350 per unit.

Jya Fjord Air Purifier at Amazon for $199 (opens in new tab)

As the model has only recently been released, there aren’t many user reviews online. So if you’re looking to invest in an air purifier and want to find out how the Jya Fjord performs, read on. We put this air purifier through its paces in our designated testing facility, evaluating its performance, ease of use and additional features.

If you decide it’s not the right model for you, we’ve tested plenty more of the best air purifiers at Live Science.

Jya Fjord Air Purifier review: How big is it?

Height: 21.06 (in)

Width: 11.41 (in)

Depth: 10.23 (in)

Weight: 18.5 (lb)

The Jya Fjord Air Purifier weighs 18lbs (8.6kg), making it a relatively light and compact piece of equipment. Although it doesn’t come with any handles, this machine can be easily moved from one room to another thanks to a set of 360-degree wheels attached to the bottom. Not to mention, while the Jya Fjord Air Purifier may be a fairly small appliance, it feels sturdy and stable.

The design is one of the major advantages. The machine doesn’t look ‘chunky’ or bland, and it doesn’t have any sharp edges. It can easily blend in with most interiors thanks to its neutrally-colored frame, while all of the vents and displays are conveniently located on the sides.

(Image credit: Future)

Jya Fjord Air Purifier review: How easy is it to use?

The Jya Fjord Air Purifier comes with a short instruction manual that provides mostly basic information related to machine usage and maintenance. However, the air purifier itself is relatively easy to assemble and use, and it only took us a minute to set it up.

Although the machine boasts some great specs, its smart OLED display didn’t feel intuitive and took some getting used to. Not only is it rather small and hard to read, but it also doesn’t come with any buttons. In order to change the settings, you have to swipe through multiple different options to find the one you were looking for. But once you get a grasp of how to use this fiddly display, the model can provide you with a host of useful air quality stats.

The Jya Fjord Air Purifier is equipped with an advanced air quality sensor, which continuously measures the number of PM2.5 particles, PM10 particles and TVOCs in the air, as well as temperature and humidity. The display also signals whether the UV light feature is on and when the filters need to be replaced. You can also change its brightness settings, which is a handy feature for when you go to sleep without any distractions.

(Image credit: Future)

The Jya Fjord Air Purifier has four different operating modes, which you can set manually, or using a dedicated Smartmi app. The Automatic mode adjusts the fan speed as needed, while Sleep mode operates on the lowest power output emitting minimum noise levels. In the app, you can also set the coverage area and the preferred purifying efficiency using the Favorite mode. And if you need maximum fan speed and efficiency, you can use its Power mode. Although these four settings may be enough for most users, some may find them somewhat limited.

When it comes to noise levels, the Jya Fjord Air Purifier is potentially one of the quietest machines we have ever tested. On the lowest setting, the measured levels did not breach 17 dB, a sound level comparable to leaves rustling in the wind. The Power mode is understandably louder, but not disruptive.

Jya Fjord Air Purifier review: Performance

The Jya Fjord Air Purifier may not have an impressive range of settings, but its performance deserves praise. It’s equipped with an advanced four-stage purification system. This starts with a pre-filter, which traps specks of dust, pollen, pet hairs and other large particles. Then, a built-in active carbon filter neutralizes lingering odors like tobacco smoke and volatile organic compounds. Lastly, the Jya Fjord Air Purifier B1 comes with a highly efficient combination of HEPA 13 filter, NanoGuard™ technology and UV sterilization.

According to a review published in the PLoS One (opens in new tab) journal, air purifiers that utilize UV light and HEPA filters may be particularly successful at purifying air, especially when it comes to harmful microbes.

But how does the theory correspond with real life performance? To find out, we put the Jya Fjord Air Purifier through its paces in the Live Science testing facility. To start with, we conducted an ambient air quality test. We measured air particles in an enclosed room, and then left the machine running for half an hour. This test was repeated. On both occasions, the air purifier delivered some great results, removing, on average, 60% of small (0.3 nano) and approximately 50% of medium (2.5 nano) particles. But when it came to larger (10 nano) particles, the B1 model reduced their number by only 25%.

(Image credit: Future)

Next, we burned several matches and left the appliance running for half an hour in an enclosed room, then repeated the test. On the lowest setting, the air purifier was able to lower the amount of small and medium particles by approximately 40%, while bringing down the number of larger particles by around 30%. On the highest setting, the model got rid of around 75% of small and medium particles, while reducing the 10 nano ones by almost 70%.

Lastly, we burned a handful of incense sticks and left the machine running for half an hour in an enclosed room. The Jya Fjord Air Purifier struggled slightly with the task while on the lowest setting, only managing to improve the initial readings by approximately 20%. However, on the highest setting, it was able to lower the amount of small, medium and large particles by an impressive 80%.

Based on these results, the Jya Fjord Air Purifier is an efficient home appliance, particularly when in Power mode. It does a relatively good job in most circumstances, and with most types of harmful particles.

Jya Fjord Air Purifier review: What’s good about it?

The Jya Fjord Air Purifier is a perfect home appliance for those who value simplicity. It comes with only four operating modes, but you may not necessarily need any more advanced settings in a home environment. The machine is also relatively easy to use and assemble, and even the least tech-savvy will get it up and running in no time.

Despite being fairly light, the machine is pretty sturdy. You don’t need to worry about children or pets toppling it over by accident, and you can always make use of the child lock feature.

Lastly, the Jya Fjord Air Purifier comes with 1-year warranty, and the company offers hassle-free returns if the machine doesn’t match your expectations.

(Image credit: Future)

Jya Fjord Air Purifier review: What’s not so good about it?

If you are looking for a sophisticated piece of equipment, the Jya Fjord Air Purifier is probably not the right choice. With a price tag revolving around the $350 mark, it’s fairly expensive in terms of what it offers. This air purifier may boast some serious horsepower, but it comes with a limited choice of settings and has no additional features.

Another thing to consider is its poor connectivity. According to the manufacturer’s claims, the Jya Fjord can be controlled remotely using its own app, Smartmi Link. We found the app to be rather basic, but generally useful. However, countless online reviews suggest others had rather negative experiences. Users tend to point out problems with detecting and operating their home appliance, as well as issues with poor app design and login process.

Should you buy the Jya Fjord Air Purifier?

If you are looking for an air purifier that combines simplicity, efficiency and great looks, the Jya Fjord Air Purifier is a great choice. It is a quality machine that is easy to set up and use, and doesn’t generate a lot of noise.

On the other hand, the air purifier comes with a rather high price tag for what it delivers. If you are on a budget, you may be better off going for a model that is similarly priced, but offers more advanced features.

(Image credit: Future)

If this product isn't for you

If you’re after a home appliance that offers more advanced settings than the Jya Fjord Air Purifier, check out the Turonic PH950 air purifier. This air purifier costs slightly more, but is more versatile and powerful.

You may also be interested in the Blue Pure 211 if you are after a piece of equipment that uses electrostatic and mechanical filtration. Or for something more budget-friendly, the Levoit 400s is a good choice.