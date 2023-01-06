Huge discounts on the sleek iPad Pro M1 in Best Buy’s New Year deals

Best Buy’s deals continue into 2023, and the retailer has slashed the price of Apple’s iPad Pro M1 by $300.

The iPad Pro M1 may not be a particularly affordable device, but now that it’s shifted to Apple Silicon we’re likely to see incremental upgrades each year. 2022 introduced the iPad Pro M2, and that means many retailers are looking to clear stock of the M1 variant.

Despite little discernible difference in day-to-day tasks, that means the iPad Pro 12.9-inch with M1 is now up to $300 cheaper than its M2 sibling in multiple storage configurations at certain retailers – not bad for one of the best tablets for students around.

One such retailer is Best Buy. While Apple’s Student Discount is available on new models, it isn’t offered on the M1, meaning Best Buy is a great place to pick up this very powerful tablet.

The retailer is offering the 128 GB version at $300 off the MSRP, bringing it down to $799.99 (opens in new tab), with the same discount found on the 256 GB version, and $400 off of the 512 GB version (opens in new tab).

Whichever model you buy has three months of Apple TV+, up to four months of Apple Music, and Apple News+ for four months included, too.

(opens in new tab) iPad Pro M1 (12.9-inch) - was $1,099.99 , now $799.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Apple’s M1-powered Pro tablet is a fantastic option for anyone looking for a lightweight working device that can be a laptop, tablet, or sketchpad.

Included in the deal is the iPad Pro running iPadOS on the M1 chip. That means huge performance gains (it’s also found in Apple’s laptops and desktops), and while iPadOS is still growing in stature, the M1 iPad Pro is as futureproof as you can get.

It’s also got a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, with backlighting not offered in the smaller 11-inch model, and can connect to accessories like displays and more with the USB-C port.

Sadly, Apple’s keyboard attachment is expensive at $350, but at least you can put the money you save on the tablet towards it, or the Apple Pencil (Second Generation).

We have a iPad Pro 12.9 (M1, 2021) review and we awarded it 4 out of 5 stars. We said “The iPad Pro 12.9-inch with M1 is the most expensive Apple tablet, but it’s a tough value proposition that’s wedged between the 2022 iPad Air and a MacBook” - but this price drop certainly helps.