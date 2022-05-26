Early Memorial Day deal: Save $240 on the HP Envy 13 - an ideal laptop for students

If you’re looking for one of the best laptops around right now, then HP just made your next purchase much easier by reducing the price of one of its excellent HP Envy laptops by over $200.

Right now, you can get the HP Envy 13 for just $699.99 at the HP store (opens in new tab) during the Memorial Day sale. That's a $240 saving on the usual price for this model, and it's a fantastic deal for anyone looking to pick up a lightweight, powerful laptop.

Offering a sleek, slimline chassis with an Intel Core i5, the HP Envy runs Windows 11, too – showing that it’s future-proofed. It’s compact, making it a perfect laptop for students, but it’s also powerful, meaning it’s one of the best laptops for coding .

Not only that, but the HP Envy 13 offers a touchscreen panel that’s great for interacting with content when queuing up your next Netflix obsession or flicking through Spotify albums. Would you rather use the laptop the “old-fashioned” way? No problem, the touchscreen is entirely optional.

Then there is the 11-hour battery life, meaning you can work or play all day without needing to find your charger. When you do, it’ll reach 50% charge in around 30 minutes which is not too shabby.

(opens in new tab) HP Envy Laptop - was $939.99 , now $699.99 at HP (opens in new tab)

T his HP Envy 13 is portable and powerful, offering a full Windows 11 experience with optional touchscreen – and it’s $240 off.

When it comes to getting serious work done, there’s a lot to like: 16 GB of RAM is plenty, the i5 is no slouch, and the onboard graphics may not offer the highest graphical fidelity, but you can still expect a smooth workflow in most tasks.

If you’re a coding professional, you’ll love the rapid 256 GB of M.2 SSD storage, as well as the microSD card reader. Ports are offered on either side of the HP Envy laptop that everyone will appreciate – there’s a USB-C Thunderbolt 4 cable and there’s also a pair of USB-A ports, which you don’t see often these days and is something that’ll be music to the ears of anyone that’s not ready to live with half a dozen dongles in their laptop bag.

Add in the built-in mic, camera, and speakers for Zoom calls and lectures and this makes the HP Envy 13 one of the best laptops for students .

All of this in a laptop that weighs just 2.88lbs means this is one of the most portable, yet functional, options around today.

It’s worth noting as well that you can upgrade to the i7 processor for just $110 more, meaning you’ll still be saving from the base price while doubling your storage to 512 GB for just $70 more, too.