Save $200 with this Peloton Bike deal.

Looking for a sleek and powerful bike that’s going to help you stay motivated through your workouts? The Peloton Bike is currently on sale at Amazon, reduced by a significant $200 for a limited time only .

We’ve featured the bike on our best exercise bikes and the best exercise machine to lose weight lists, crowning it with the top position. If you don’t already know why this bike is so sought after, we’ll explain why, having tested it thoroughly ourselves.

It looks great, is sturdy during your workouts, and has an incredible app. During the classes we tried, we loved how enthusiastic and motivational the instructors were. They were fun and left us dripping with sweat. We appreciated that there was a warm-up and cool-down included.

The Peloton Bike is simple to set up, and the 21.5” HD display makes workouts engaging. You’re able to see your performance metrics at the same time. A five-year bike warranty is included with every purchase. Don’t miss out and grab yourself one while the deal is still available!

Peloton Bike

Was: $1445.00

Now: $1245.00 at Amazon

Overview: Weighing 135 lbs, the Peloton Bike has a 21.5” HD display, and magnetic resistance, and comes with a five-year warranty.

Key features:

Dimensions: 60” x 24” x 48”

Weight: 135lb

Flywheel: 38 lbs

Max user weight: 297 lbs

Display: 21.5" HD

Drive type: Belt

Resistance: Magnetic

Warranty: 5 year bike, 1 year screen

Workouts: Available via All Access Membership subscription

Other features: Drinks holder, weight holders

Product launched: May 2023

Price history: This deal is the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon in the last 30 days. Walmart’s price is over $150 more expensive than the price on Amazon.

Price comparison: Amazon: $1245.00 | Walmart: $1399.95

Reviews consensus: To put it simply, the Peloton Bike is a stunning piece of equipment. With a sleek and robust design, a beautifully crisp display, and well-placed holders for water bottles and a set of weights, the Peloton Bike is a pleasure to use.

Live Science: ★★★★½ | Tom’s Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: Best exercise bikes , Best exercise machine to lose weight

Buy it if: You’re searching for a premium bike that’s both sleek and sturdy. The tablet screen is large enough for an immersive workout without overpowering the size of the bike itself. There are a variety of workouts available on the Peloton app, from classic spin-style workouts to boxing classes to relaxing yoga sessions. It’s easy to set up, too.

Don't buy it if: You don’t want to pay a monthly fee for the Peloton app. While you can use the bike without it, we don’t think it’s the same. It’s one of the heavier bikes on the market, so isn’t the easiest to move around. The tablet needs to be connected to power in order to work, so you’re limited in terms of where to place it.