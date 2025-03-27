This might be the best exercise bike deal ever: NordicTrack exercise bike 41% off in the Amazon Big Spring Sale — a massive $610 saving

In the crowded indoor cycling market there are plenty of machines that all claim to be the best exercise bike, we've tested many of them here at Live Science, and our fitness experts are well placed on what to look out for when it comes to recommending an exercise bike deal.

Right now in the Amazon Big Spring Sale there is a massive 41% off the NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle. It takes it down to $899.99 and equates to a $610 saving of the $1,499.99 MRSP — so at this price its a brilliant exercise bike deal and terrific value for money.

NordicTrack is a big player in the home fitness market and many of it's products hold much coveted spots in many of our best fitness equipment buyers guides — including the best rowing machines and best treadmills. Although we've yet to review this particular model, the NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle has some unique features that make it an attractive offering for anyone looking to boost their general health, fitness and cycling performance from the comfort of their own home.

NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle: was $1,499.99 now $899.99 at Amazon Save 41% on this excellent exercise bike from fitness equipment experts NordicTrack. The Commercial S22i Studio Cycle has everything you'll need for the best exercise bike experience and includes a 30-Day iFIT membership — which gives new users full access to the iFIT Library to stream breathtaking global workouts filmed on location around the world or studio classes with the iFIT expert trainers leading the workout experience. Price check: Best Buy: $1,599.99

Cycling is one of the best ways to boost your cardio fitness, but you don’t need to leave the house to get started. The NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle is a great option to consider when looking at an indoor exercise bike.

This machine has some fairly unique features like an adjustable incline from +20 to -10%, AutoAdjust resistance and incline. It integrates with the iFit app through the large 22-inch touchscreen which provides an immersive experience that simulates real-world riding.

iFit includes an extensive library of studio classes, but the real highlight is the trainer-led real world rides that take you to some of the worlds most scenic cycling locations from Japan to Hawaii. NordicTrack says it delivers alongside the AutoAdjust incline an extremely realistic ride. So realistic that the NordicTrack is the only indoor cycling brand to have an officially licensed Tour de France machine.

Elsewhere, to further enhance the user experience, the bike features an adjustable cooling fan and an immersive sound system for listening to your favorite workout music and clear audio for every iFit workout.

At full price, the NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle is excellent value, but with 41% off the usual price, it's a hard-to-beat exercise bike deal.

Key features: AutoAdjust resistance and incline, iFit app with studio and real-world workouts, 22-inch touchscreen, adjustable fan, immersive sound system.

Price history: With a launch MRSP $2,000, the price has slowly dropped and generally held steady at around $1,699 on Amazon. It lowest price to date has been $1,099 — so with this whopping 41% off, the NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle is at it's cheapest ever price.

Reviews consensus: The NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle is a great choice for anyone new to indoor cycling and looking for a machine that comes with tons of on-demand and instructor-led lead workouts, especially at this price. Amazon reviewers have been overwhelmingly positive on the NordicTrack, and it gets an aggregate score of 4 out of 5 from almost 5,000 ratings, with 63% of reviewers giving it top marks.

Buy it if: You want a fantastic exercise bike with brilliant real-world locations and studio instructor-led classes.

Don't buy it if: You want another type of exercise machine, the NordicTrack x22i is our best in guide treadmill and has a small discount on Amazon.