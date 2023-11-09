Fitbit's priciest device is now $50 off at Best Buy
The Fitbit Sense 2 fitness tracker can be snapped up for less than $200 in this early Black Friday deal.
What's the best Fitbit to buy this Black Friday? It's a tricky question when there are so many options on the table, but if you're looking for a smart deal, you can't go wrong with the Fitbit Sense 2.
It may be the most expensive Fitbit on offer, but it's also one of the best fitness trackers we've tested, with the the specs to earn its $249.95 price tag. However, Best Buy reckon they can sweeten the deal by knocking $50 off of the MSRP, bringing it down to $199.95.
Fitbit Sense 2: was $249.95, now $199.95 @ Best Buy
We called the Fitbit Sense 2 the "best fitness tracker for stress" management, an accolade it earns with its EDA scan that checks your stress levels via the sweatiness of your hands, and recommends exercises to help centre you.
While many fitness trackers can cover the basics of steps tracked, calories burned, and logging your activity, the Fitbit Sense 2 offers an additional trick up its proverbial sleeve with an EDA scanner.
This can check how stressed you are from the sweatiness of your palm, by detecting the electrical conductivity of your skin. If it thinks you're having a difficult moment, it'll suggest you try a breathing or mindfulness exercise to help calm you.
That's on top of offering access to Fitbit Premium, which for our money is one of the best fitness subscriptions you'll find anywhere. Aside from meal plans, exercise ideas, and additional health metrics, it also offers the Daily Readiness Score that lets you know just how much you can push yourself, or whether you should try relaxing. The service usually costs $7.99 a month, but you get six months free with your Sense 2.
For more, why not check out our Fitbit Sense 2 review, where we said "It's a solid watch for those who want everyday exercise tracking and don't mind missing the sort of smart apps on offer in an Apple Watch."
