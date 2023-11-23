32% saving on the BlueAir 311i+ Max is a breath of fresh air this Black Friday

We like to take fresh air for granted, don't we? But the truth is, sometimes we need a little helping hand to get the good stuff into our lungs. That's where air purifiers come in handy, and with Black Friday just a day away, now may be the perfect time to snap up one of these clever appliances for a fraction of the price.

We have already spotted a bunch of fantastic offers, but this Black Friday deal has truly caught our attention: The top-quality BlueAir 311i+ Max is now 32% off at Amazon, saving you more than $90. We have given its direct predecessor, the Blue Pure 211+, a glowing review, and we are are confident that the BlueAir 311i+ Max is even better. Let us explain why.

Overview: was $299.99, now $203.92 @ Amazon

Powerful, quiet and energy-efficient, the BlueAir 311i+ Max can remove in excess of 99.97% of tiny airborne particles without putting a strain on your energy bill.

The BlueAir 311i+ Max belongs to the BlueAir's top-performing air purifier line, and every appliance from the Pure Max series is equipped with HEPASilent dual filtration technology that delivers more clean air faster and uses less noise and energy than HEPA filtration alone. In fact, Blueair air purifiers use less energy (38W on high) than an incandescent (60W) lightbulb.

Thanks to this revolutionary technology, the BlueAir 311i+ Max can remove at least 99.97% of tiny airborne particles like viruses and smoke, and easily captures larger air pollutants the likes of pet dander, pollen, mold spores and dust. With the 311i+ Max model, you won't have to worry about any unwanted smells, either. Its powerful carbon filter traps light household odors, such as those from smoking, pets and cooking.

The BlueAir 311i+ Max is also extremely user-friendly. The unit is equipped with a highly intuitive color-coded display and a simple two-button design that makes it easy to control its three fan speeds. And unlike many other air purifiers on the market, it comes with a dedicated Blueair smart air purifier app. This clever piece of software not allows you to remotely set your appliance, but also helps you monitor the air quality in real time.

The BlueAir 311i+ Max combines efficiency and functionality, and right now, you can snap it up with a truly generous discount. Hurry, this offer won't last long.