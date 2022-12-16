Get a Windows 11 laptop for $129 in this huge Walmart holiday deal

Looking for a Windows 11 laptop that won’t make a dent in your wallet? Walmart may have the perfect option.

Laptops are indispensable in modern life, offering a keyboard, trackpad, and a screen you can take with you to get work done. And now, ahead of the holiday season, Walmart is offering the Lenovo Ideapad 1i for just $129 (opens in new tab), down from it's usual price of $179.

If you're looking for one of the best laptops for students and don't have a huge budget, then this is an excellent choice. You're getting $50 off an already extremely cheap laptop and it's more than capable of handling all the tasks that the average user needs it for, whether that's typing up work or watching Netflix.

If you're looking for something with a bit more power though, check out our student laptop deals hub for all the best offers.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Ideapad 1i - was $179 , now $129 at Walmart (opens in new tab) Save $50: This Lenovo laptop comes with Windows 11, and offers a full computing experience for less than $150 in Walmart’s latest array of deals.

The Lenovo Ideapad 1i (opens in new tab) comes with Windows 11 pre-installed in S Mode, which means it’ll only run apps from the Windows store (this can be disabled to allow running of other apps, too).

With an Intel Pentium Silver processor and 4 GB memory, this Ideapad is far from a computing powerhouse, but it’s ideal for more basic tasks like word processing, watching streaming media, or firing off emails and scrolling through social media. On the plus side, it also offers 10 hours of battery life, and the 14-inch display is just about HD quality.

Weighing just over 3 lbs, it’s a very portable device. The 128GB of onboard storage isn’t a huge amount, but there are USB ports to allow for additional storage options. There is also a webcam for web calling, although it is a 720p sensor.

While the machine does include three-months of access to Xbox Game Pass, you’ll struggle to play much on the Lenovo Ideapad 1i due to its more modest specs. However, for an everyday laptop it does the job and is at a very affordable price, too.