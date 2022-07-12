Save 49% on Germ Guardian AC5250PT Air Purifier this Amazon Prime Day

Struggling with allergies, dust, smoke, or trapped odors? Wondering what's the best way to improve the air quality in your house? With the Amazon Prime Day quickly approaching, now it's the best time to invest in one of the best air purifiers on the market - Germ Guardian AC5250PT 28” 3-in-1 Air Purifier. This efficient and stylish machine is now 49% cheaper at Amazon (opens in new tab), saving you nearly $130.

There are many great benefits to an air purifier. These clever machines are great at filtering out harmful particles, such as pollen, dust, and other pollutants. Most air purifiers are also equipped with filters that can trap allergens and mold spores. The most sophisticated may even come with antimicrobial and antiviral agents.

We know that choosing an air purifier may not be easy. To help you with this task, check our guide on best air purifiers for useful tips and advice.

Germ Guardian AC5250PT is not just an air purifier that can filter out up to 99.97% of harmful particles. This versatile machine comes with UV-C light that can kill airborne viruses such as influenza, staph and rhinovirus. It also contains a pre-filter that traps dust, pet hair, and other large particles. What's more, Germ Guardian's true HEPA air filter has an added antimicrobial agent that can inhibit the growth of mold, mildew and odor-causing bacteria on its surface. A true relief for every allergy sufferer!

(opens in new tab) Germ Guardian AC5250PT 28” 3-in-1 True HEPA Filter Air Purifier | Was $264.99 Now $135.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) No more allergies, smoke or trapped odors! This Amazon Prime Day you can save a whopping 49% on Germ Guardian AC5250PT 28” 3-in-1 Air Purifier. Its HEPA air filter can reduce up to 99.97% of harmful germs, dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and other allergens as small as .3 microns from the air. Germ Guardian purifiers come with UV-C light helps kill airborne viruses and a pre-filter that traps larger particles like pet hair. Sleek and elegant, this machine will fit in most narrow spaces.

Germ Guardian AC5250PT 28” 3-in-1 True HEPA Filter Air Purifier is truly a great multi-tasker with many benefits. Not only is it highly efficient at improving the air quality, but it can also reduce unwanted odors from pets, smoke and cooking fumes thanks to a powerful activated charcoal filter. Its elegant, sleek design is close to none and it is quiet enough for bedroom use. And owing to its narrow frame, Germ Guardian can fit even into the tightest spaces.

You can trust that this air purifier will meet your expectations. Germ Guardian is a trusted brand with more than 20 years of experience in the field. Its products undergo strict quality and energy efficiency testing. And their air purifiers keep getting raving reviews from loyal customers across the US.

Take advantage of this amazing deal this Amazon Prime Day!

For more, check out our Amazon Prime Day Health Deals for 2022.