This Garmin Tacx Boost Trainer will level up your cycling game, and it’s more than 50% off

The weather is as unpredictable as ever these days, and for cycling enthusiasts that can be a problem – whether you’re stopped in your tracks by strong winds, or your weekend ride is a washout.

Boost trainers are an ideal solution to that, allowing you to set your bike of choice up for a stable, stationary ride that’ll test your muscles using a 1.65 kg flywheel to mimic the feel of movement on the back tire.

If you’re looking for such an indoor option and still on the fence about getting an exercise bike, such as a Peloton, the Garmin Tacx Boost Trainer is down to £109.99 at Amazon. That’s 56% off of its usual £249.99 price tag.

Garmin Tacx Boost Trainer - was £249.99 , now £109.99 at Amazon This Garmin Tacx Boost Trainer uses a flywheel and magnetic brake to more accurately simulate the experience of riding a bike on the road, all from the comfort of your own home.

The Tacx’s selling point is in its ease of use and the speed at which you can set it up. Garmin says it’s ready to go in two clicks, so you just need to attach it to your rear wheel and engage the backstop and you’re ready to go. That’s important when time is a factor and you’re looking to squeeze in a burn.

If you’re worried about it being too loud for your living arrangements, then we have good news there, too – the Tacx is impressively quiet, making it ideal for anyone sharing a living space, while also meaning you can listen to your favorite workout playlist or watch some TV at the same time.

With manual resistance control via a lever on your handlebars, you’re able to move between ten different resistance levels, with a powerful magnetic brake to ensure things are safe, even at high intensity.

The bundle also includes a Garmin Speed Sensor 2.0, which means you can track your progress through your preferred app, including Garmin’s own or popular third-party options like Zwift and TrainerRoad. This'll pair just nicely with one of the high-tech Garmin smartwatches.

