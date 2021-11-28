Save 40% on 'Doctor Who' coding kit for kids this Cyber Monday

When it comes to imagination and problem-solving, who else do you turn to but Doctor Who? And now, Tynker has teamed up with BBC Learning to bring you an out-of-this-world STEM inventor coding kit for kids.

This Cyber Monday science kit deal is sure to make anyone excited (well, maybe not a Dalek) about learning. The BBC Doctor Who Coding Kit is selling for $44.97 at Amazon , a savings of 48% off the retail price of $74.95. The kit comes with the HiFie Inventor, which is a programmable mini-computer that’s equipped with a built-in sensor and a color-LED display. While learning how to code, kids can listen to lessons narrated by the 13th and first female Doctor Who, Jodie Whittaker. And there’s plenty of alien fun to be had, as kids get to wirelessly pilot an alien spaceship, build an intergalactic weather station, control a robot, invent alien musical instruments and more. Who’s ready to step into the TARDIS and save civilizations near and far?

The BBC Doctor Who HiFive Inventor Coding Kit comes with the following in the box: a programmable HiFive mini-computer, guided coding lessons, an external battery pack, speaker and alligator clips. With the beginner-level block-coding courses, entry-level kid programmers can learn the basics of computational thinking by dragging and dropping “blocks" (which are like the pieces of code or instructions used to carry out actions) to solve problems and interact in Tynker’s learning environment. Then, with MicroPython courses, kids can step into Doctor Who’s universe using simple open-source Python code to control “hardware,” such as an intergalactic weather station.

And kids don’t have to save the universe alone. They can connect their HiFive with their friends and work as a team. The kit, which works with any Internet-connected computer, is recommended for ages 7 and up; no coding experience is required.

One Amazon reviewer, who bought this coding kit for a 7-year-old child said the kit was a way for them to do little projects together, and they likened it to a canned Raspberry Pi kit with a HiFive instead of the circuit board. “The point of the HiFive is that it has many integrated sensors to measure the environment around it. So, you can program it to react to things around it.”

