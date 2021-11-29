26% off Dino-Egg Dig kit for limited Cyber Monday deal

With this Cyber Monday dinosaur egg kit, kids can become dinosaur hunters this holiday season. Complete with 12 unique plastic dinosaur-era animals to dig out of clay eggs, from Stegosaurus to Pterodactyl, it's the ideal gift to keep a budding paleontologist entertained for hours.

For a very limited time the set is on sale at Amazon for $16.97. That's 26% off the regular price of $22.97. The kit is an Amazon's choice gift for boys and girls 6 years old, although the listing says it's suitable for kids ages 3 years and up. It has an impressive rating of 4.7 stars out of 5 based on over 400 reviews, making it a popular choice with those who have tried and tested it too!

This Cyber Monday dino egg dig kit deal includes everything a child needs to play paleontologist with digging tools and a spray bottle to excavate dinosaurs from the eggs. There are also illustrated cards with fun facts about the dinosaurs that help make the experience educational as well as entertaining. Plus there's a bonus poster with illustrations of the extinct beasts!

Dino Egg Dig Kit for Kids: was $22.97 , now $16.97 at Amazon

Take 26% off this dino egg dig kit this Cyber Monday, and get ready to uncover 12 unique dinosaurs with this 38-piece set.



Plastic dinosaurs can be excavated by one child or a group of children at the same time with this dino egg dig kit deal, with a dozen eggs and excavating tools at the ready. Once kids have uncovered the dinosaur, they can match it to the corresponding educational card.

The dinosaurs hidden in the eggs are based on ancient creatures that roamed the Earth millions of years ago. For example, Stegosaurus was a large dinosaur with two rows of bony plates running along its back that ate plants in North America during the late Jurassic Period, from about 151 million to 156 million years ago.

The dino egg kit for Kids is listed as a great educational STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) toy. That means it is a perfect gift for children with an interest in science, especially dinosaur lovers!

The 38-piece set is complete with 12 clay dinosaur eggs with a plastic dinosaur inside each, 12 digging tools, 12 illustrated information cards, 1 spray bottle and a bonus dinosaur poster. Take advantage of this Cyber Monday dino egg kit deal right now before it's gone.

