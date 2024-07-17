Could these camera deals get any better?

We've searched through all the best camera deals at our trusted retailers and price-checked them against one another to bring you the cheapest deals here in one place.

We've thoroughly inspected each deal to ensure it's the best price on the market and that there's not been any sneaky price-hiking going on to make deals look better than they actually are, and many of the camera deals we've included come with a few extras, too.

If you're looking for the best astrophotography camera or the best camera for wildlife photography, keep reading, as we've highlighted below which cameras we think are suited to the job.

Best camera deals today

Best camera deals

Canon EOS R5: Was: $3,899 now $2,899 at Amazon Save $1000 on one of the best cameras on the market — the Canon EOS R5 is now $2,899 at various retailers...that's the lowest price we've seen it! Although, with its successor, the Canon EOS R5 Mark II having just been announced, we aren't sure that's a coincidence. Most places are selling it for the same price, although this Adorama deal throws in a 128GB card and a card reader for free. In guides: Best wildlife photography cameras

Canon EOS R6 Mark II: was $2,499 now $1,999 at Adorama Save $500 on the 24.2MP Canon EOS R6 Mark II in this Adorama deal, including a 128GB Lexar card, carry case, 2 batteries, a card reader and cleaning kit. It can shoot up to 40 FPS (electronic shutter) and would be a fantastic option as an entry-level full-frame camera to improve your skills.

Nikon D850: was $2,996.95 now $2,196.95 at Adorama Save a HUGE $800 on the best DSLR ever made for Prime Day. It handles noise fantastically for astro, has excellent autofocus for portraits and wildlife photography and can capture beautiful uncropped 4K video — it can do just about anything you throw at it. It's the same price across most retailers, however, this Adorama deal includes a carry case, a 64GB memory card and a bunch of other accessories. In guides: Best wildlife photography cameras, Best astrophotography cameras

Sony A7 III: was $1,798 now $1,298 at Adorama Save $500 on the beloved Sony A7 III with accessories in this Adorama camera deal. Although it's showing its age, it was vastly ahead of its time when it was released and would make a fantastic camera for anyone wanting to jump into the full-frame market. It's the same price everywhere, but Adorama kindly throw in a carry case, a 32GB card, card reader and card holder, a spare battery and a cleaning kit.

Sony A7 II with 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 lens: was $1,598 now $998 at B&H Save $600 on the Sony A7 II mirrorless camera with the 28-70mm kit lens in this B&H Photo deal. It's a fairly old model (almost 10 years old) but it's still worth considering for beginners wanting to jump into the full-frame system on a budget. Even though it doesn't have the newest tech, it has Sony's famously accurate autofocus and the 24.3MP sensor produces beautifully sharp and detailed images for just under $1,000.

OM SYSTEM Olympus OM-1: was $2,799.99 now $2,299 at Amazon Save $500 on one of the best Micro Four-Thirds cameras on the market, the OM-1 can shoot a ridiculous 120FPS and sports a 20MP stacked BSI sensor — it also comes with the 12-40mm F2.8 PRO II Lens.

