Cyber Monday augmented reality globe deals: Kids can explore Mars and Earth

Finding a gift that will excite the faces of young children this holiday season is a wonderful feeling, and it’s all the better when it’s a gift they can learn from while playing. This Cyber Monday augmented reality deal is a great example of that, and you can find PlayShifiu’s Orboot Earth on sale for only $38.19 at Amazon right now.

This augmented reality globe offers a classic Earth exploring toy, but with new interactive functions through a smartphone that turns a simple globe into a magical new interactive experience. What’s more, PlayShifu offers a Mars edition of this exciting augmented reality toy so you can learn as much about the Red Planet as you can about our home. If you're a Prime member you can save $11 at Amazon.

$54.99 Orboot Earth by PlayShifu Interactive AR Globe: $54.99 $38.19 at Amazon



Take a journey around planet Earth using an app to reveal facts and fantastic interactive features that makes learning fun. You can save 31% on this globe right now.

The PlayShifu Orboot Earth augmented reality globe is an exciting learning toy for kids ages 4 to 10. By scanning the globe with the companion app on a smartphone or tablet, you can unlock a fascinating array of features that teach you about this amazing planet of ours. The app will show you animal facts with fun illustrations, play music, tell stories and offer up some fun quizzes as well.

There are over 400 highlights and more than 1,000 world facts across categories that include animals, monuments and cuisines of the world. Kids can learn about the food chain, some of the Wonders of the World and go on global scavenger hunts for hidden treasures.

The Mars edition of PlayShifu’s globes offers a similar range of functionality, but with more of a space exploration spin. Find the locations of famous Mars landing missions, the spacecraft used to get there and what discoveries they found. This globe is aimed at kids ages 6 to 12, so a little more advanced than the Earth version.

The apps for these globes are available on a wide range of smart devices and can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google’s Play Store.