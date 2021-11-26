This ALROCKET Dehumidifier is under $60 for Black Friday

If you live in a part of the country with higher humidity levels or are sensitive to season changes, you might want to consider getting a dehumidifier in your home. When humidity rises, it can cause too much moisture to build up in the atmosphere. In turn, this can create mold, mildew, or bacterial growth — resulting in worsened allergies or other conditions like asthma.

A dehumidifier can remove the excess moisture in your air, making it more comfortable. With this Black Friday dehumidifier deal, the ALROCKET dehumidifier is on sale at Walmart for $54.99, compared with a retail price of $89.99. It can dehumidify spaces as large as 480 square feet, like a basement or kitchen. It removes up to 800 ml, or 27 ounces, of water per day with its double semiconductors and a large water tank that holds 77.5 ounces of water. The large tank is one of the best features because you don't have to empty the container daily.

This dehumidifier is on sale at Walmart, allowing you to save $30 on one of the best-ranked models offered. It qualified for free, fast shipping, and free 90-day returns. Walmart also offers a 2- and 3-year protection plan through Allstate for $5 and $7.60, respectively.

The ALROCKET dehumidifier is compact at only 5.07 pounds and 12.5 inches tall. It can fit in tight corners, despite its capability to dehumidify large spaces. You can even use it in RVs, campers, or large vans. Its Ultra-Quiet Peltier technology, powered by thermo-electric cooling, makes it blend in with the rest of the small noises in your home. It won't be a disturbance or a nuisance.

It has an LED indicator that lets you know when the tank is full to keep you updated on the dehumidification process. It also has a timer that easily changes it between 8, 12, 36 and 48 hours. It also features a sleep mode.

Using a dehumidifier can benefit your home in many ways. It can help alleviate a muggy or stifling atmosphere, making your house a more livable space. It can also reduce unwanted pests like spiders or moths. The ALROCKET dehumidifier has a long life span, so it can serve your needs for months or even years.

