Photos: Spiky-Headed Dinosaur Found in Utah, But It Has Asian Roots

Newfound ankylosaur

(Image credit: Andrey Atuchin)

Researchers found the newly identified Akainacephalus johnsoni in Utah. It lived about 76 million years ago, during the Cretaceous period.

Crocodilian peer

(Image credit: Andrey Atuchin/DMNS)

The spikey head of Akainacephalus johnsoni. Its genus name was inspired by the Greek word "Akaina," which means "spike" or "thorn." The Greek word "cephalus" translates to "head," which, taken together, means "spikey head."

Ankylosaur tail

The spiky head of Akainacephalus johnsoni. Its genus name was inspired by the Greek word "akaina," which means "spike" or "thorn," and the Greek word "cephalus," which translates to "head." So, taken together, it means "spiky head."

Ankylosaur tail

(Image credit: Randall Irmis/NHMU)

Natural History Museum of Utah crew excavate the tail club of Akainacephalus johnsoni in 2009.

Tail vertebrae

(Image credit: Randall Irmis/NHMU)

Carolyn Levitt-Bussian, a collections manager of paleontology at the Natural History Museum of Utah, excavates the tail vertebrae of Akainacephalus johnsoni.

Brushing away soil

(Image credit: Randall Irmis/NHMU)

Another photo of Levitt-Bussian excavating Akainacephalus johnsoni's tail vertebrae.

Fossil tail

(Image credit: Randall Irmis/NHMU)

The newly excavated tail vertebrae of Akainacephalus johnsoni that researchers unearthed in 2009.

Sunburn central

(Image credit: Randall Irmis/NHMU)

A Natural History Museum of Utah field crew excavates the bones of Akainacephalus johnsoni.

Skeletal reconstruction

(Image credit: Jelle Wiersma/PeerJ)

A skeletal reconstruction of Akainacephalus johnsoni showing its preserved bones (top), as well as a reconstruction showing the top view (middle) and side view (bottom) of the dinosaur.

(Image credit: Phase 2 Productions)

The exhibits team prepares Akainacephalus johnsoni for transport to the Past Worlds gallery at the Natural History Museum of Utah.

On the move

(Image credit: Phase 2 Productions)

Bill Thomas, the exhibits preparator at the Natural History Museum of Utah, moves the Akainacephalus johnsoni specimen to the museum's Past Worlds exhibit.