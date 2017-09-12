Credit: Courtesy of DigitalGlobe

Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, north of Corpus Christi, as a Category 4 storm on Aug. 25, 2017. It was the first major hurricane to make landfall in the U.S. since Hurricane Wilma in 2005. Harvey was also the first hurricane to hit the Texas coast since Hurricane Ike in 2008. After making landfall, Harvey weakened into a tropical storm, but stalled over the Texas coast, dumping huge amounts of rain over Houston and the surrounding area. In fact, scientists say flooding from Harvey was unprecedented, at levels expected to be seen just once every 500,000 years, in some areas of Southeast Texas.



Here are some before-and-after satellite images of Texas that show the devastation caused by Harvey.



In this image, the Arkema plant in Crosby, Texas, is seen on Jan. 29, 2017.