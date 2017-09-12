Crosby - Jan. 29, 2017

Credit: Courtesy of DigitalGlobe

Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, north of Corpus Christi, as a Category 4 storm on Aug. 25, 2017. It was the first major hurricane to make landfall in the U.S. since Hurricane Wilma in 2005. Harvey was also the first hurricane to hit the Texas coast since Hurricane Ike in 2008. After making landfall, Harvey weakened into a tropical storm, but stalled over the Texas coast, dumping huge amounts of rain over Houston and the surrounding area. In fact, scientists say flooding from Harvey was unprecedented, at levels expected to be seen just once every 500,000 years, in some areas of Southeast Texas.

Here are some before-and-after satellite images of Texas that show the devastation caused by Harvey.

In this image, the Arkema plant in Crosby, Texas, is seen on Jan. 29, 2017.

Crosby - Aug. 31, 2017

Credit: Courtesy of DigitalGlobe

Flooding from Harvey knocked out power at the Arkema facility, and on Aug. 31, fire broke out at the chemical plant. Arkema said two explosions were reported at the plant, which is located northeast of Houston, but local emergency officials later said there had been no explosion at the plant.

Channelview - April 6, 2017

Credit: Courtesy of DigitalGlobe

The city of Channelview is located about 15 miles (24 km) east of downtown Houston.

Channelview - Aug. 31, 2017

Credit: Courtesy of DigitalGlobe

Channelview, like other places in and around Houston, experienced catastrophic flooding from Harvey.

Highlands - April 6, 2017

Credit: Courtesy of DigitalGlobe

Highlands is located north of Interstate 10, along the east bank of the San Jacinto River.

Highlands - Aug. 31, 2017

Credit: Courtesy of DigitalGlobe

Satellites spied this jaw-dropping view of the flooding in Highlands, Texas, on Aug. 31, 2017.

Brookshire - Nov 20, 2016

Credit: Courtesy of DigitalGlobe

The city of Brookshire is located about 34 miles (55 kilometers) west of downtown Houston.

Brookshire - Aug. 30, 2017

Credit: Courtesy of DigitalGlobe

This satellite photo, taken as Harvey was inundating the area with heavy rains, shows the extensive flooding caused by the storm.

Simonton - Nov. 20, 2016

Credit: Courtesy of DigitalGlobe

The city of Simonton is located about 40 miles (64 km) outside of downtown Houston.

Simonton - Aug. 30, 2017

Credit: Courtesy of DigitalGlobe

Simonton was one of the cities that suffered heavy flooding from Harvey.

Holiday Lakes - April 3, 2017

Credit: Courtesy of DigitalGlobe

The town of Holiday Lakes is located about 7 miles (11 km) north of Angleton.

Holiday Lakes - Aug. 30, 2017

Credit: Courtesy of DigitalGlobe

In some parts of Texas, more than 51 inches (130 centimeters) fell over a five-day period.

Kingwood - Feb. 8, 2016

Credit: Courtesy of DigitalGlobe

Kingwood is located northeast of Houston.

Kingwood - Aug. 31, 2017

Credit: Courtesy of DigitalGlobe

Harvey was predicted to dump 15 to 30 inches (38 to 76 centimeters) of rain over a widespread area of coastal and inland Texas. Some regions saw more than 51 inches (130 cm) of rain over a five-day period.

Rosenberg - April 3, 2017

Credit: Courtesy of DigitalGlobe

The city of Rosenberg is located within the Houston–The Woodlands–Sugar Land metropolitan area.

Rosenberg - Aug. 30, 2017

Credit: Courtesy of DigitalGlobe

Harvey made landfall north of Corpus Christ late on Aug. 25, but then lingered over Texas for several days, inundating the region with heavy rainfall.

Angleton - April 6, 2017

Credit: Courtesy of DigitalGlobe

This view shows the city of Angleton, located within the Houston–The Woodlands–Sugar Land metropolitan area, on April 6, 2017.

Angleton - Aug. 30, 2017

Credit: Courtesy of DigitalGlobe

Harvey dumped unprecedented levels of rain on Houston and its surrounding areas.

Humble - Feb. 8, 2016

Credit: Courtesy of DigitalGlobe

This view shows Interstate 69 in Humble, Texas, which is located in the Houston metropolitan area.

Humble - Aug. 31, 2017

Credit: Courtesy of DigitalGlobe

This same view of Interstate 69 shows the extensive flooding from Harvey.

Wharton - Oct. 9, 2016

Credit: Courtesy of DigitalGlobe

The city of Wharton is located about 60 miles (97 km) southwest of Houston.

Wharton - Aug. 30, 2017

Credit: Courtesy of DigitalGlobe

Scientists said the 24-hour measures of rain falling during Hurricane Harvey were unprecedented and exceeded the rate predicted to occur once every 1,000 years.

Wharton - 9 Oct. 9, 2016

Credit: Courtesy of DigitalGlobe

Another satellite view taken over Wharton.

Wharton - Aug. 30, 2017

Credit: Courtesy of DigitalGlobe

Some parts of Texas saw more than 51 inches (130 centimeters) of rain over a five-day period, according to a recent report.