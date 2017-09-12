Crosby - Jan. 29, 2017
Here are some before-and-after satellite images of Texas that show the devastation caused by Harvey.
In this image, the Arkema plant in Crosby, Texas, is seen on Jan. 29, 2017.
Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, north of Corpus Christi, as a Category 4 storm on Aug. 25, 2017. It was the first major hurricane to make landfall in the U.S. since Hurricane Wilma in 2005. Harvey was also the first hurricane to hit the Texas coast since Hurricane Ike in 2008. After making landfall, Harvey weakened into a tropical storm, but stalled over the Texas coast, dumping huge amounts of rain over Houston and the surrounding area. In fact, scientists say flooding from Harvey was unprecedented, at levels expected to be seen just once every 500,000 years, in some areas of Southeast Texas.
Flooding from Harvey knocked out power at the Arkema facility, and on Aug. 31, fire broke out at the chemical plant. Arkema said two explosions were reported at the plant, which is located northeast of Houston, but local emergency officials later said there had been no explosion at the plant.
The city of Channelview is located about 15 miles (24 km) east of downtown Houston.
Channelview, like other places in and around Houston, experienced catastrophic flooding from Harvey.
Highlands is located north of Interstate 10, along the east bank of the San Jacinto River.
Satellites spied this jaw-dropping view of the flooding in Highlands, Texas, on Aug. 31, 2017.
The city of Brookshire is located about 34 miles (55 kilometers) west of downtown Houston.
This satellite photo, taken as Harvey was inundating the area with heavy rains, shows the extensive flooding caused by the storm.
The city of Simonton is located about 40 miles (64 km) outside of downtown Houston.
Simonton was one of the cities that suffered heavy flooding from Harvey.
The town of Holiday Lakes is located about 7 miles (11 km) north of Angleton.
In some parts of Texas, more than 51 inches (130 centimeters) fell over a five-day period.
Kingwood is located northeast of Houston.
Harvey was predicted to dump 15 to 30 inches (38 to 76 centimeters) of rain over a widespread area of coastal and inland Texas. Some regions saw more than 51 inches (130 cm) of rain over a five-day period.
The city of Rosenberg is located within the Houston–The Woodlands–Sugar Land metropolitan area.
Harvey made landfall north of Corpus Christ late on Aug. 25, but then lingered over Texas for several days, inundating the region with heavy rainfall.
This view shows the city of Angleton, located within the Houston–The Woodlands–Sugar Land metropolitan area, on April 6, 2017.
Harvey dumped unprecedented levels of rain on Houston and its surrounding areas.
This view shows Interstate 69 in Humble, Texas, which is located in the Houston metropolitan area.
This same view of Interstate 69 shows the extensive flooding from Harvey.
The city of Wharton is located about 60 miles (97 km) southwest of Houston.
Scientists said the 24-hour measures of rain falling during Hurricane Harvey were unprecedented and exceeded the rate predicted to occur once every 1,000 years.
Another satellite view taken over Wharton.
Some parts of Texas saw more than 51 inches (130 centimeters) of rain over a five-day period, according to a recent report.