Tia has interned at Science News, Wired.com, and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and has written for the Center for Investigative Reporting, Scientific American, and ScienceNow. She has a master's degree in bioengineering from the University of Washington and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California Santa Cruz.
A new simulation predicts what the sun's corona will look like when the total eclipse occurs today (Aug. 21). Here, magnetic field lines emanating from the sun.
The solar corona is made up of jets of plasma that spew millions of miles out into space. The new simulation uses data on the magnetic field at the surface of the sun from NASA's solar dynamics observatory, along with solar rotation maps and other data.
Here, a simulation of the total eclipse's likely effect on the solar corona.
The simulation will reveal how jets of plasma spew from the sun. Then, that data can be compared to data from jets that are snapping real photos of the corona during eclipse.
The simulation could help predict space weather, which has the potential to cause trillions of dollars in damage.
Here, more images from the simulation of the sun during the solar eclipse.
A simulation of magnetic field lines shown as they emanate from the sun during the eclipse.
Today's Eclipse May Help Scientists Predict Space Weather Storms
Traffic Clogs Roads in Prime Solar Eclipse Viewing Sites
Crossroads of the Solar Eclipse: Best Photos from Carbondale 2017
Can You Photograph the Solar Eclipse with Your Phone or Tablet?
The Great American Solar Eclipse of 2017 Is Happening Today