Magnetic field

Magnetic field

Credit: Predictive Science, Inc.

A new simulation predicts what the sun's corona will look like when the total eclipse occurs today (Aug. 21). Here, magnetic field lines emanating from the sun.

Solar crown

Solar crown

Credit: Predictive Science, Inc.

The solar corona is made up of jets of plasma that spew millions of miles out into space. The new simulation uses data on the magnetic field at the surface of the sun from NASA's solar dynamics observatory, along with solar rotation maps and other data.

Jets of plasma

Jets of plasma

Credit: Predictive Science Inc.

Here, a simulation of the total eclipse's likely effect on the solar corona.

Streaming out

Streaming out

Credit: Predictive Science, Inc.

The simulation will reveal how jets of plasma spew from the sun. Then, that data can be compared to data from jets that are snapping real photos of the corona during eclipse.

Space weather

Space weather

Credit: Predictive Science, Inc.

The simulation could help predict space weather, which has the potential to cause trillions of dollars in damage.

Solar simulation

Solar simulation

Credit: Predictive Science, Inc.

Here, more images from the simulation of the sun during the solar eclipse.

Field lines

Field lines

Credit: Predictive Science, Inc.

A simulation of magnetic field lines shown as they emanate from the sun during the eclipse.