A big one!

Credit: Jorge Gonzalez

There's a heavyweight champion in the books: Patagotitan mayorum, a long-necked titanosaur, is not only the world's largest dinosaur on record but also the largest known land-dwelling animal in history, a new study finds.

The 69-ton (62 metric tons) Patagotitan mayorum lived about 100 million years ago in what is now Patagonia, in Argentina. In all, researchers found more than 200 fossilized bones from at least six individuals.

But a bone analysis revealed that the six uncovered P. mayorum individuals weren't fully grown, suggesting that there are even larger dinosaurs out there waiting to be found. [Read the full story on Patagotitan mayorum, the largest dinosaur on record]

Enormous dinosaur

Credit: Jorge Gonzalez

Enormous At nearly 70 tons, Patagotitan mayorum is the largest dinosaur on record.

The previous record holder was another titanosaur from Patagonia called Argentinosaurus hiunculensis.

Patagonia ranch

Credit: A. Otero

Ranch worker Aurelio Hernandez discovered the fossils on La Flecha ranch in Patagonia, Argentina in 2012.

Giant bones

Credit: A. Otero

Hernandez told one of the ranch's owners, Oscar Mayo, about his finding. When Mayo came to see them, he thought that they were likely dinosaur fossils.

Museum involvement

Credit: A. Otero

Mayo notified researchers at the Museum of Paleontology Egidio Feruglio in Trelew, a city in the Chubut province of Argentina.

Lengthy excavation

Credit: A. Otero

Paleontologists from the museum spent 18 months excavating more than 200 titanosaur fossils.

Fossils galore

Credit: A. Otero

An analysis showed that the bones belonged to at least six different titanosaur individuals.

Dinosaur territory

Credit: A. Garrido

Patagonia is known for its vast number of dinosaur — especially titanosaur — fossils.

Genus name

Credit: A. Garrido

Researchers named the dinosaur Patagotitan mayorum. The genus name refers to Patagonia, where the creature lived 100 million years ago.

Species name

Credit: José L. Carballido

The species name of Patagotitan mayorum honors the Mayo family, who welcomed the paleontologists onto their land during the excavation.

Giant femur

Credit: Jose Maria Farfaglia

One of the titanosaurs femurs, or thighbones, measured 8 feet (2.4 meters) long.

Wrapped up

Credit: José L. Carballido

The researchers wrapped the fossils in burlap casts and transported them to a lab where they could be extracted from the rock and studied.

Bony analysis

Credit: Carballido J.L. et al./Proceedings of the Royal Society B

An analysis on the bones showed that the titanosaurs weren't growing as fast as they previously had, but that they were still growing.

The skeleton

Credit: Jorge Gonzalez

A drawling of the titanosaur's skeleton. Notice its enormous neck vertebrae

Recovered bones

Credit: Carballido J.L. et al./Proceedings of the Royal Society B

Most titanosaur species are known from relatively few fossilized bones. But researchers were able to recover most of the bones belonging to of P. mayorum.

Why six?

Credit: A. Garrido

Why did six of these titanosaurs die in the same place?

It's possible that the dinosaurs used an ancient lake as a watering hole. Perhaps the lake dried up during times of drought, and some of the titanosaurs died there, partly from thirst.

New York masterpiece

Credit: Copyright AMNH/D. Finnin

Diego Pol, one of the dig's leaders, earned his doctorate at a joint program between Columbia University in New York and the American Museum of Natural History (AMNH), in the lab of Mark Norell, the museum chair of paleontology.

During the dig, Pol emailed Norell a photo of himself lying on the dinosaur's gigantic femur. Intrigued, Norell asked Pol if the AMNH could display the newfound species. Pol agreed, and a cast of the titanosaur was made and assembled at the AMNH in 2016, before the titanosaur was formally named.

[Read the full story about the museum's ongoing titanosaur exhibit]

Family tree

Credit: Carballido J.L. et al./Proceedings of the Royal Society B

The researchers compared the fossilized bones of P. mayorum to those of other titanosaurs uncovered in Patagonia. This allowed them to construct a family tree.

The family tree shows that the clade of P. mayorum is a sister clade to Rinconsauria, a lineage that includes some of the smallest titanosaurs on record, the researchers wrote in the study. Some of these "small" titanosaurs, including Rinconsaurus and Saltasaurus had body masses of about 6 tons (5.4 metric tons).

Long dinosaur

Credit: D. Pol

P. mayorum measured 122 feet (37 meters) long

Illustrated dino

Credit: G. Lio

P. mayorum was an herbivore.

Long neck

Credit: G. Lio

When its head was sticking straight up, it could have reached almost 50 feet (15 m) high.

Standing tall

Credit: José L. Carballido

P. mayorum lived during a time when Earth had a warmer than average climate and flowering plants (angiosperms) were diversifying. This may have helped the titanosaur evolve to such epic proportions.

