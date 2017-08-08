Credit: Jorge Gonzalez

There's a heavyweight champion in the books: Patagotitan mayorum, a long-necked titanosaur, is not only the world's largest dinosaur on record but also the largest known land-dwelling animal in history, a new study finds.



The 69-ton (62 metric tons) Patagotitan mayorum lived about 100 million years ago in what is now Patagonia, in Argentina. In all, researchers found more than 200 fossilized bones from at least six individuals.



But a bone analysis revealed that the six uncovered P. mayorum individuals weren't fully grown, suggesting that there are even larger dinosaurs out there waiting to be found. [Read the full story on Patagotitan mayorum, the largest dinosaur on record]