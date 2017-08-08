A big one!
The 69-ton (62 metric tons) Patagotitan mayorum lived about 100 million years ago in what is now Patagonia, in Argentina. In all, researchers found more than 200 fossilized bones from at least six individuals.
But a bone analysis revealed that the six uncovered P. mayorum individuals weren't fully grown, suggesting that there are even larger dinosaurs out there waiting to be found. [Read the full story on Patagotitan mayorum, the largest dinosaur on record]
Enormous dinosaur
The previous record holder was another titanosaur from Patagonia called Argentinosaurus hiunculensis.
Patagonia ranch
Giant bones
Museum involvement
Lengthy excavation
Fossils galore
Dinosaur territory
Genus name
Species name
Giant femur
Wrapped up
Bony analysis
The skeleton
Recovered bones
Why six?
It's possible that the dinosaurs used an ancient lake as a watering hole. Perhaps the lake dried up during times of drought, and some of the titanosaurs died there, partly from thirst.
New York masterpiece
During the dig, Pol emailed Norell a photo of himself lying on the dinosaur's gigantic femur. Intrigued, Norell asked Pol if the AMNH could display the newfound species. Pol agreed, and a cast of the titanosaur was made and assembled at the AMNH in 2016, before the titanosaur was formally named.
[Read the full story about the museum's ongoing titanosaur exhibit]
Family tree
The family tree shows that the clade of P. mayorum is a sister clade to Rinconsauria, a lineage that includes some of the smallest titanosaurs on record, the researchers wrote in the study. Some of these "small" titanosaurs, including Rinconsaurus and Saltasaurus had body masses of about 6 tons (5.4 metric tons).
Long dinosaur
Illustrated dino
Long neck
Standing tall
[Read the full story on Patagotitan mayorum, the largest dinosaur on record]