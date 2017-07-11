Firefly squid
Superlatives are often used to describe the Pacific Ocean — deepest, widest, and biggest of all the oceans in the world. Pictured here are bioluminescent firefly squid, which live in the western Pacific depths, between 600 and 1,200 feet (180 to 366 meters) below the surface.
Frogfish
"Big Pacific," the companion book to a new five-part television series presented by PBS, offers a glimpse of the unusual and diverse creatures that live in a variety of Pacific Ocean habitats.
Frogfish are part of the anglerfish family and live in warm Pacific waters near coral reefs.
Galapagos finches
The Pacific Ocean covers more surface area on Earth than all the land masses combined.
In the eastern Pacific are the Galápagos Islands, the only place in the world that hosts Galápagos finches.
Galapagos tortoise
Guadalupe fur seal
Lord Howe stick insect
Marine iguana
Nomura's jellyfish
The total water volume of the Pacific Ocean is around 168 million cubic miles (700 million cubic kilometers), and is home to possibly millions of species of fish, mammals, invertebrates and microbes.
Nomura's jellyfish, mostly found in Pacific waters near Japan, China and Korea, is the largest known jellyfish in the world.