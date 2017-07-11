Firefly squid

Superlatives are often used to describe the Pacific Ocean — deepest, widest, and biggest of all the oceans in the world. Pictured here are bioluminescent firefly squid, which live in the western Pacific depths, between 600 and 1,200 feet (180 to 366 meters) below the surface.

Frogfish

"Big Pacific," the companion book to a new five-part television series presented by PBS, offers a glimpse of the unusual and diverse creatures that live in a variety of Pacific Ocean habitats.

Frogfish are part of the anglerfish family and live in warm Pacific waters near coral reefs.

Galapagos finches

The Pacific Ocean covers more surface area on Earth than all the land masses combined.

In the eastern Pacific are the Galápagos Islands, the only place in the world that hosts Galápagos finches.

Galapagos tortoise

On the Galápagos Islands in the eastern Pacific Ocean, Galápagos tortoises can live up to a century in the wild. Some individuals in captivity have lived to be 170 years old.

Guadalupe fur seal

The Pacific Ocean covers 64 million square miles (166 million square kilometers) which is a third of Earth's surface area. Pacific waters around Mexico's Guadalupe Island host the Guadalupe fur seal; this population has recently recovered from a population decimated by sealers in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Lord Howe stick insect

Rare and unique creatures live in, on and around the Pacific Ocean. The Lord Howe stick insect, the rarest insect in the world, lives on a specific type of bush that grows on Ball's Pyramid, the mostly barren remains of an ancient shield volcano in Pacific waters near Australia. The only known population consists of around 20 individuals.

Marine iguana

The marine iguana lives on the rocky shores of the Galápagos Islands, an archipelago of volcanic islands near the equator in the Pacific Ocean, close to Ecuador.

Marine iguana

Male marine iguanas in the Galápagos Islands dive in Pacific waters to find algae, the species' main food source.

Nomura's jellyfish

The total water volume of the Pacific Ocean is around 168 million cubic miles (700 million cubic kilometers), and is home to possibly millions of species of fish, mammals, invertebrates and microbes.

Nomura's jellyfish, mostly found in Pacific waters near Japan, China and Korea, is the largest known jellyfish in the world.

Peppered moray eel

Extending from the North Pole to the South Pole and covering some of the deepest points in any of Earth's oceans, the Pacific Ocean touches almost every continent. This large peppered moray — a type of eel that lives in the eastern Pacific near reef flats — has made his way onto shore to hunt for food.

Pot-bellied seahorse

Pot-bellied seahorses live in Pacific waters around Australia and are the largest seahorses, growing up to 14 inches (35 centimeters) in length.

Purple sea urchin

The Pacific Ocean, as we know it, was named by Portuguese navigator Ferdinand Magellan in 1520. Along the eastern edge of the Pacific extending from Ensenada, Mexico to British Columbia, Canada, the purple sea urchin lives in lower inter-tidal and near-shore sub-tidal communities.

Red lionfish

The Pacific Ocean has an average depth of 14,040 feet (4,280 meters). The red lionfish, a venomous coral reef fish, has been found in depths of 300 feet (91 meters) and is native to the Indo-Pacific region.

Red lionfish

People have braved the challenges of the Pacific Ocean for millennia, interacting with creatures around the world and often affecting their habitats. Red lionfish, which are native to the Indo-Pacific, have been introduced in other locations, where they often outcompete native species.

Sally lightfoot crab

Animal diversity in the Pacific Ocean encompasses creatures that are unique and varied. The Sally Lightfoot crab is common along the coast of the Americas, as far south as northern Peru.

Saltwater crocodile

The Pacific Ocean conceals the deepest point on the planet — 7 miles (11 meters) below the surface. A denizen of shallower depths, the saltwater crocodile can travel long distances at sea, and there are established populations living as far south as Australia and as far north as Bangladesh.

Shortfin mako shark

The size of the Pacific Ocean means that many of its unique species are out of reach to researchers and much is yet to be discovered even about species that have been studied for decades. Shortfin mako sharks such as this one are found in temperate and tropical waters, and the species is known to be fastest-swimming shark.

Tuatara

Researchers work to uncover some of the Pacific's most guarded secrets through exploration and study. The Tuatara, a lizard-like creature endemic to New Zealand, is the last surviving member of its order.

Turtle tomb

The Pacific Ocean, while home to many species, is also a graveyard to many more. This skull is part of a mass turtle graveyard deep beneath the Pacific waves in the state of Sabah, Malaysia, underneath the island of Borneo.

A shell of his former self

In a network of underwater caves located 60 feet (18 meters) below the ocean's surface, lie dozens of turtle fossils.

Mysterious bones

How these turtles met their end and why so many died in this cave are two of the many mysteries of the world's biggest ocean, the documentary "Big Pacific" shows.

White Island

Located just off the eastern coast of New Zealand, White Island is home to an active volcano that has emitted steam, smoke and ash since its discovery in 1769 by the British explorer James Cook.

WWII Japanese plane

Hidden deep in the Pacific Ocean is evidence of accidents and wars from the past. Here, a World War II Japanese plane rests in a watery grave.

Artificial reef

Shipwrecks and airplane wreckage eventually become homes for a variety of species that live in the Pacific Ocean.

Yellow-eyed penguin

Researchers continue to study the Pacific Ocean to better understand the delicate balance of life that inhabits its wide range of ecosystems, and how they are affected by human activity and by the growing threat of a warming world.