Solar Impulse 2: Photos of the Historic Round-the-World Flight

A solar-powered plane has embarked on an unprecedented flight around the world. The aircraft, known as Solar Impulse 2, is designed to fly day and night without using any fuel. The plane took off from Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, and will circumnavigate the globe as part of an initiative that is expected to last until July. Check out these photos of the Solar Impulse 2 mission. [Read full story about the solar-powered plane's flight]

The sky's the limit

Solar Impulse 2 took off from Al Bateen Executive Airport in Abu Dhabi, to kick off the first leg of its round-the-world flight. The plane's first stop will be in Oman. (Credit: © Solar Impulse)

Loading Up

Solar Impulse 2 is loaded into a cargo plane to prepare for the first-of-its-kind flight around the world. The plane began its historic journey in Abu Dhabi, but will make stops in Oman, India, Myanmar, China, and the United States along the way. The plane will also touch down in either southern Europe or North Africa, before returning to Abu Dhabi. (Credit: © Solar Impulse | Revillard | Rezo.ch)

Pieces and parts

One of Solar Impulse 2's massive wings is loaded into the cargo plane. The ultra-lightweight aircraft has a wingspan of 236 feet (72 meters). (Credit: © Solar Impulse | Revillard | Rezo.ch)

Waiting for take off

Solar Impulse 2 is powered entirely by solar panels and onboard batteries, which charge during the day. This enables the plane to continue flying even when the sun goes down, including throughout the night. (Credit: © Solar Impulse | Revillard | Rezo.ch)

Prepping for take off

Test pilot Markus Scherdel in the cockpit, during early tests of the Solar Impulse 2. (Credit: © Solar Impulse)

Flying high

Solar Impulse 2 soars over fields in Payerne, Switzerland, during a test flight. (Credit: © Solar Impulse | Revillard | Rezo.ch)

Making green tech work

Solar Impulse 2 is part of an initiative to highlight "green" technology and sustainable energy. (Credit: © Solar Impulse | Revillard | Rezo.ch)

Taking green tech to new heights

In 2013, Swiss pilots and Solar Impulse co-founders André Borschberg and Bertrand Piccard took turns piloting a first-generation prototype of the solar-powered plane on a coast-to-coast journey across the United States. (Credit: © Solar Impulse | Revillard | Rezo.ch)

Welcoming the sun

Solar Impulse 2 is an upgraded version of the prototype used for the cross-country flight across the U.S. (Credit: © Solar Impulse | Revillard | Rezo.ch)

Touching down

The Solar Impulse 2 lands after the first leg of its record-setting around the world flight. (Credit: © Solar Impulse)

