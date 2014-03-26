Flight 370: Floating Field of Debris Possibly Linked to Missing Plane

A field of debris possibly tied to the missing Malaysian Airlines jetliner was detected in a series of new satellite images, government officials announced today (March 26).

The debris, which consists of 122 floating objects that range in size, is located roughly 1,600 miles (2,575 kilometers) off the coast of the Australian city of Perth, near where other satellites previously spotted objects potentially linked to the disappearance of Flight 370, reported ABC News. The satellite images were taken Sunday (March 23) and were relayed to authorities yesterday.

"This is another new lead that will help direct the search operation," Malaysia's Acting Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein told reporters in a news conference today, according to ABC News.

The international search effort was stalled yesterday due to dangerously strong winds and high waves, but patrol planes and ships from the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China and South Korea resumed operations today.

