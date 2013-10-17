How Many Calories Am I Burning? (Infographic)

Common household chores may not burn as many calories as you think.

People who classify housework as exercise tend to be heavier than those who perform traditional exercise, a new study has found. It could be that some people overestimate how many calories they burn doing chores.

Calories burned in 30 minutes by an individual weighing 196 pounds / 164 pounds

￼￼￼￼￼￼￼Running, treadmill: 1,039 / 870

Running: 842 / 705

Firefighting: 561 / 470

Rock climbing: 515 / 431

Swimming: 515 / 431

Cycling (stationary bike, vigorous): 491 / 411

Carrying boxes upstairs: 421 / 352

Walking (5mph / 8 kph): 374 / 315

Aerobics : 304 / 254

Mowing lawn (hand mower): 281 / 235

Mowing lawn (power mower): 257 / 215

Walking (brisk): 234 / 196

Dancing: 210 / 176

Gardening: 187 / 157

Trombone playing: 164 / 137

Vacuuming: 164 / 137

Light cleaning: 140 / 98

Cooking: 140 / 98

Piano playing: 140 / 98

Child care: 140 / 98

Household tasks: 140 / 98

Making the bed: 94 / 78

Driving 94 / 78

Standing, talking on the phone: 84 / 70

Sexual activity: 70 / 59

Lying quietly: 47 / 39

Sleeping: 42 / 35