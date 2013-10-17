How Many Calories Am I Burning? (Infographic)

People who classify housework as exercise tend to be heavier than those who perform traditional exercise, a new study has found. It could be that some people overestimate how many calories they burn doing chores.
Calories burned in 30 minutes by an individual weighing 196 pounds / 164 pounds
￼￼￼￼￼￼￼Running, treadmill: 1,039 / 870
Running: 842 / 705
Firefighting: 561 / 470
Rock climbing: 515 / 431
Swimming: 515 / 431
Cycling (stationary bike, vigorous): 491 / 411
Carrying boxes upstairs: 421 / 352
Walking (5mph / 8 kph): 374 / 315
Aerobics : 304 / 254
Mowing lawn (hand mower): 281 / 235
Mowing lawn (power mower): 257 / 215
Walking (brisk): 234 / 196
Dancing: 210 / 176
Gardening: 187 / 157
Trombone playing: 164 / 137
Vacuuming: 164 / 137
Light cleaning: 140 / 98
Cooking: 140 / 98
Piano playing: 140 / 98
Child care: 140 / 98
Household tasks: 140 / 98
Making the bed: 94 / 78
Driving 94 / 78
Standing, talking on the phone: 84 / 70
Sexual activity: 70 / 59
Lying quietly: 47 / 39
Sleeping: 42 / 35