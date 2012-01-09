Earthquake Strikes Near Santa Cruz Islands

An earthquake has struck the Santa Cruz Islands in the South Pacific. The preliminary magnitude was 6.6, according to the U.S. Geological Survey:

Date-Time:

Monday, January 09, 2012 at 04:07:16 UTC

Monday, January 09, 2012 at 03:07:16 PM at epicenter

Location: 10.557°S, 165.160°E

Depth: 38.9 km (24.2 miles)

Distances from epicenter:

75 km (46 miles) WNW of Lata, Santa Cruz Islands, Solomon Isl.

355 km (220 miles) E of Kira Kira, San Cristobal, Solomon Isl.

584 km (362 miles) ESE of HONIARA, Guadalcanal, Solomon Islands

2266 km (1408 miles) NE of BRISBANE, Queensland, Australia

This article will be updated if the event proves significant.