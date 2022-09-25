23andMe DNA Test Kit Review

With the demand for DNA test kits booming and the expansion of the industry in recent years, it might seem like there are too many options to choose from when picking the DNA test kit that’s right for you. Even if there is no right or wrong when it comes to selecting your test, each offers its own unique features, and some might align with your needs better than others. The 23andMe DNA test kit is distinct in that it offers both ancestry and specific health data to help you make the most of your DNA test kit experience.

Essential Information Offers genealogy and ancestry information Allows you to view specific regions regarding your heritage Shows you a family tree using available data Offers information about family medical history and disease prevention Shows data regarding the genetic probability of your appearance Allows you to connect with relatives Predicts factors like sleep patterns, ideal diet, and body composition Offers a genetics-learning hub to learn about the inner workings of genetic data Allows you to opt in or out of additional data sharing Offers pharmacogenetics testing

Although the ancestry data available through 23andMe might not be as widely accurate and specified as some other ancestry tests, 23andMe is able to connect you to relatives, show you a family tree, and offer top-notch health data. If you’re looking to learn about everything from your sleep patterns to your muscle composition, you’re in luck, because that’s what 23andMe has in store for you.

Plus, the results also share information about your health predispositions for certain illnesses and conditions, which is great for those without access to an extensive family medical history. If you’re ready to get into the nitty gritty of what 23andMe has to offer, keep on reading to find out.

Fees and Delivery

$99 option without health data

$199 option including health data

$228 option with additional capabilities and pharmacogenetics reports

While 23andMe offers arguably some of the best health data out there, it’s actually not a part of the initial buy-in. When it comes to purchasing your kit, you have three options. The cheapest is $99, which offers ancestry data and traits data, without any of the health data. The next option is $199, and involves the health data. With this option, you get features like health predisposition reports, carrier status reports and wellness reports. It also gives you some additional family tree capabilities.

The most expensive option is the complete kit, plus a year-long membership. While it’s usually $228, they routinely run specials and sales that take it down to $198 (notably, a dollar less than the next option down). The membership offers pharmacogenetics reports, which is the only health data element that doesn’t come with the $199 option, in addition to expanding features and advanced filtering for relative finding.

(Image credit: Future)

Using the DNA Test Kit

The 23andMe kit comes in a sleek, contained, compact box. It’s colorful and vibrant, so it’s tough to miss it in the mail. Under most circumstances, we believe it can fit in a mailbox.

The instructions were detailed, but the process is also relatively simple. All you have to do is spit in the included tube up to the line, making sure not to eat or drink for 30 minutes beforehand. Afterwards, you shake it, seal it up, and mail it back with the prepaid shipping label. It’s a relatively brief, easy-to-understand process.

(Image credit: Future)

Test Results

For us, it took about four weeks to get the results back, although the company does say you can expect it to take as little as three or as long as five.

In terms of the ancestry data, we didn’t find out anything all that surprising. Our tester is split exactly 50% and 50% between what she already knows the ethnicities of her parents to be. Our western European DNA was broken down by specific regions, whereas our Ashkinazi Jewish ancestry was narrowed down to seven possible countries. There was also quite a bit of additional educational information available within the service about specific ancestry results.

(Image credit: Future)

As for the health data, there are a lot of predicted traits such as near-sightedness, depth of sleep, cat and dog allergies, and caffeine consumption that are quite accurate overall. The pharmacogenetics information was some of the only information that was a bit confusing, only because we were curious about 23andMe’s choice of medications to test a reaction for. Also, one of the medications they predicted our tester would have a normal reaction to, she coincidentally knew she already experienced some of the most severe negative side effects of.

However, the health predisposition information is not only highly detailed, but seemingly very accurate, regarding disease likelihood and prevention, and specific health traits. Specifically, it tests for increased likelihood of high blood pressure, cholesterol, eczema, anxiety, kidney stones, kidney disease, celiac disease, and even skin cancer, in addition to a long list of other health conditions.

Customer Reviews

The overall customer review score on the 23andMe site is 4.1 stars, while Amazon gives an average of 4.7 stars. Many of the reviews involve some level of excitement about the health data, though most are personal stories and anecdotes of finding ancestral data, learning about one’s heritage, and reconnecting with long-lost family members.

One reviewer in particular wrote: “My main motivation for using 23andMe Health & Ancestry service was to have access to health tests to check my carrier status for a long list of conditions. Since I have neither a large extended family nor have ‘seasoned’ relatives, I could not really assess what conditions could manifest later in my life. While 23andMe is clear on the limitations regarding the number of tested mutations with a known association for a specific condition, I do have peace of mind based on my carrier status results.”

(Image credit: Future)

Should You Use 23andMe?

If you’re on the fence about using 23andMe, we’d be likely to recommend it. In terms of the ancestry and family tree data, we found that it did a more-than-sufficient job at communicating the available information. And in the places where the information is lacking, it’s also subject to change and development with further data collection.

The health data, though, is incredibly detailed and offers a lot of information. Even though it isn’t technically suitable for clinical use, I could see it being extremely helpful, especially for those who don’t have access to their family health history and are looking for a bit of health planning guidance.