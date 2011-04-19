20 Deadliest Countries for Journalists

Since 1992, the Committee to Protect Journalists has tracked the deaths of media workers across the globe. Journalists who die while on dangerous assignments, those who get killed in combat and reporters who are murdered because of their investigations are included. Here are the deadliest countries for journalists since 1992 and the number of deaths that have occurred in each, according to the CPJ:

20. Angola: 10

19. Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory: 10

18. Bangladesh: 12

17. Sierra Leone: 16

16. Brazil: 17

15. Tajikistan: 17

14. Rwanda: 17

13. Sri Lanka: 18

12. Bosnia: 19

11. Turkey: 20

10. Afghanistan: 22

9. Mexico: 25

8. India: 27

7. Somalia: 34

6. Pakistan: 35

5. Columbia: 43

4. Russia: 52

3. Algeria: 60

2. Philippines: 71

1. Iraq: 149

Fourteen journalists have died violently in 2011. The deadliest countries so far this year are:

10. Yemen: 1

9. Vietnam: 1

8. Pakistan: 1

7. Tunisia: 1

6. Philippines: 1

5. Mexico: 1

4. Egypt: 1

3. Libya: 2

2. Bahrain: 2

1. Iraq: 3

