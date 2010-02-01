Image Gallery: Breaking the Sound Barrier

Mach Speed and More

(Image credit: U.S. Navy photo by Ensign John Gay)

Off the coast of Pusan, South Korea, July 7, 1999 -- An F/A-18 Hornet assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron One Five One (VFA-151) breaks the sound barrier in the skies over the Pacific Ocean. VFA-151 is deployed aboard USS Constellation (CVN 64).

(Image credit: U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shelley Gill)

SOUTHWEST ASIA -- A B-1 Lancer banks left just before a rollover during an open house flyby here Jan. 16. More than 1,300 people enjoyed the U.S. Air Force, Navy and Royal Marine-hosted open house that showcased various aircraft.

(Image credit: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Scott Taylor)

(Oct. 15, 2006) - An F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to the "Screaming Eagles" of Strike Fighter Squadron One Two Two (VFA-122), flown by Lt. Matt Turner, pushes the limits of the sound barrier during a performance at the Miramar Air Show on board Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. This year's air show was themed "The Sound of Freedom: Celebrating the Blue Angels' 60th Anniversary", showcasing military and civilian aircraft and static displays.

(Image credit: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Scott Taylor)

(Oct. 13, 2006) - An F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to the "Screaming Eagles" of Strike Fighter Squadron One Two Two (VFA-122), flown by Lt. Matt Turner, pushes the limits of the sound barrier during a performance at the Miramar Air Show on board Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. This year's air show was themed "The Sound of Freedom: Celebrating the Blue Angels' 60th Anniversary", showcasing military and civilian aircraft and static displays.

(Image credit: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joshua Wayne LeGrand)

(Sept. 11, 2006) - An F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to Carrier Air Wing Five breaks the sound barrier during an air power demonstration practice aboard USS Kitty Hawk (CV 63). Currently underway in the 7th Fleet area of responsibility (AOR), Kitty Hawk demonstrates power projection and sea control as the U.S. Navy's only permanently forward-deployed aircraft carrier.

(Image credit: U.S. Navy photo by Photographer)

An F/A-18C Hornet, assigned to the "Golden Dragons" of Strike Fighter Squadron One Nine Two (VFA-192), breaks the sound barrier near the conventionally powered aircraft carrier USS Kitty Hawk (CV 63). Kitty Hawk and embarked Carrier Air Wing Five (CVW-5) are currently returning to their homeport after a scheduled deployment in the 7th Fleet area of responsibility.

(Image credit: U.S. Navy photo by Photographer)

An F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the "Diamondbacks" of Strike Fighter Squadron One Zero Two (VFA-102), breaks the sound barrier during a fly-by over the conventionally powered aircraft carrier USS Kitty Hawk (CV 63). Kitty Hawk and embarked Carrier Air Wing Five (CVW-5) are currently conducting operations in the Philippine Sea.

(Image credit: U.S. Navy photo by Photographer)

An F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the "Diamondbacks" of Strike Fighter Squadron One Zero Two (VFA-102), breaks the sound barrier during a fly-by over the conventionally powered aircraft carrier USS Kitty Hawk (CV 63). Kitty Hawk and embarked Carrier Air Wing Five (CVW-5) are currently conducting operations in the Philippine Sea.

(Image credit: U.S. Navy photo by Photographer)

An F-14B Tomcat, assigned to the "Swordsmen" of Fighter Squadron Three Two (VF-32), breaks the sound barrier during the supersonic fly-by portion of an air power demonstration performed by Carrier Air Wing Three (CVW-3), for the Sailors and Marines aboard USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group was recently relieved after completing nearly four months in the Persian Gulf in support of the Global War on Terrorism.

(Image credit: U.S. Navy photo by Photographer)

An F/A-18C Super Hornet from Strike Fighter Squadron Two Seven (VFA-27) breaks the sound barrier during an air power demonstration conducted by Carrier Air Wing Five (CVW-5) and USS Kitty Hawk (CV 63). Currently participating in the annual exercise Foal Eagle, Kitty Hawk and CVW-5 demonstrate their commitment to the Republic of Korea/U.S. alliance through joint training. Under way in the 7th Fleet area of responsibility (AOR), Kitty Hawk demonstrates power projection and sea control as the U.S. Navy's only permanently forward-deployed aircraft carrier, operating from Yokosuka, Japan.

(Image credit: U.S. Navy photo by Photographer’s Mate Photographer)

An F/A-18 Hornet, assigned to the “Marauders” from Strike Fighter Squadron Eight Two (VFA-82), piloted by Lt. Cmdr. James Montgomery, of Yukon, Okla., reaches the sound barrier during a supersonic flyby over USS Enterprise (CVN 65). Enterprise is one of seven aircraft carriers involved in Summer Pulse 2004. Summer Pulse 2004 is the simultaneous deployment of seven aircraft carrier strike groups (CSGs), demonstrating the ability of the Navy to provide credible combat power across the globe, in five theaters with other U.S., allied, and coalition military forces. Summer Pulse is the Navy’s first deployment under its new Fleet Response Plan (FRP).