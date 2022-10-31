Up your photography game with up to $500 off of Sony’s Alpha A7 range

Whether you're looking to take snaps of the night sky or a nightingale, these Sony camera deals at Amazon are worth checking out.

Amazon has slashed $500 off (opens in new tab)of the excellent Sony Alpha A7 II mirrorless camera (body only), while also cutting $300 off (opens in new tab) of the newer Sony Alpha A7 III mirrorless. If you do need a lens, there’s $255 off (opens in new tab)of the Alpha A7 III mirrorless with an FE 28-70 mm lens, too.

The best astrophotography cameras, and the best wildlife photography cameras, are never going to be cheap. That makes looking for the best camera deals an absolute must, but Amazon has outdone itself with a trio of deals for snap-happy photography enthusiasts.

(opens in new tab) Sony Alpha A7 III Camera: $2198 $1943.62 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save $255: This incredible Sony camera is ideal for all kinds of shots, including astrophotography and wildlife ones.

(opens in new tab) Sony Alpha A7 III Camera (Body Only): was $1998 $1698 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save $300: If you already have a lens, this Alpha A7 III body-only deal slashes $300 off of the MSRP.

(opens in new tab) Sony Alpha A7 II Camera (Body Only): $1399.99 $898 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save $500: This mirrorless camera is ideal for newcomers, but you’ll need to pick up a lens, too.

The Sony Alpha A7 III, whether purchased with the lens or not, can take 4K HDR videos through its 24.2-megapixel sensor. It features built-in stabilization, too, for steady images, making it ideal for family home movies.

When it comes to still shots, it features a new image processor to enable an impressive ISO range of 100 - 51,200 which can be expanded even further. That drastically improves its performance in all lighting conditions, making it ideal for nighttime or astrophotography shots.

You can see what you’re shooting on the touch-screen monitor, too, which is 2.95-inches large, and it features wireless streaming or an HDMI port for sharing your shots or videos with an audience. Check out our recent Sony A7 III review for our full thoughts on this versatile workhorse camera.

The Alpha A7 II may be a little older, but still has a 24.3 MP sensor and a 3-inch screen. It won’t hit 4K resolution and has a more limited ISO (100 - 25,600) but it’s still a great option for anyone just getting started.