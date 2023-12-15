This powerful desktop is ideal for coding, and it's $400 off

If you're looking for a big screen to power your coding workflow, this Dell Inspiron 27-inch PC is a great option — and you can save a huge $400 at Best Buy.

We're always looking for big deals on laptops for coding, but there's always the chance a desktop is more to your liking. After all, what they lack in portability they make up for in power, and all-in-one machines package everything with a big display and peripherals, too.

One such all-in-one, the Dell Inspiron 27-inch, is a great PC that offers a big enough screen for multitasking, and plenty of utility for getting work done, too, and there's a huge saving to be had at Best Buy right now — but you'll want to move quickly.

The retailer is offering the $1,400 computer at a discount of $400 off of the MSRP to bring it down to just under a grand. That makes it an ideal pickup for anyone looking to upgrade their setup in one fell swoop, especially since it also includes a keyboard and mouse combo.

Dell Inspiron 27: Was $1,499 , now $999.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 on this Dell all-in-one computer, complete with plenty of storage and 16GB of RAM.

The Dell Inspiron 27 packs an Intel Core i7 processor (13th Gen), and also has 16GB of RAM, great for running multiple apps side by side — something you'll definitely want to do with that large display. That screen is also a touchscreen, which is ideal given Windows 11 is perfectly capable of handling touch-based inputs.

There's also 1TB of storage, a result given how many machines cap their SSDs at 512GB. Other great additions include a soundbar underneath the screen so you won't need to spend money on an additional speaker, and a flip-up camera for video calls, making the Dell Inspiron 27 is true all-in-one.

We will concede the 1920x1080 resolution is lower than we'd have liked, but given everything packaged inside it's a terrific value proposition.