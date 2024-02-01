Save $70 on this fantastic pair of Sony headphones

There's never a bad time to upgrade your headphones, particularly if you want a great-looking pair that offers fantastic audio clarity and noise cancelling. So may we present to you the Sony WH-1000XM5, with $70 off at Best Buy.

Sony is known is well known for its audio, and if you've tested the Sony WH-1000XM5 range then you'll know it's pretty much the de facto choice for many audiophiles.

Regularly touted as one of the best headphones in the world, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are punchy, nuanced, and offer some fantastic noise cancelling. And thanks to this Best Buy deal, they're now also cheaper. The retailer has slashed $70 off of the MSRP, bringing them down to just $329.99.

So, what's the big deal? Well, even without the $70 discount offered at Best Buy, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are easy to recommend if you have the budget thanks to their great-looking design.

They also sound fantastic, much better than many headsets in the same price range or even beyond that, and offer some of the best noise cancelling of any headphones we've used. Whether it's music, podcasts, or playing a game on the train, they'll make your commute more comfortable. In fact, they're comfortable for long listening sessions wherever you are, although they don't fold down to be quite as portable as their predecessors.

The WH-1000XM4s that came before remain an excellent option, too, but with this discount it's hard to look past the Sony WH-1000XM5 as the latest and greatest.

There's no water resistance, however, so best to use them indoors or avoid rain entirely. Still, you can connect them to two devices at once, meaning you can switch between, say, a laptop and your phone with ease.