Save $70 on the latest iPad with this Amazon Prime Day deal
The Amazon Prime Day iPad deals have kicked off, starting with almost $70 off the10th Generation iPad.
The latest iPad (tenth generation) is reduced at Amazon for Prime Day.
One of Apple's more curious decisions in recent years has been introducing the 10th Generation iPad at a considerably higher price than its ninth gen predecessor. It's a better tablet, with a more modern design, but it was priced a little too high for many (read our best iPad buying guide for more).
Thankfully, Amazon's Prime Day offers bring the cost of the latest base iPad down to just $379.99 - a discount of $69.
iPad 10th Generation
Was:
$449
Now: $379.99 at Amazon
Overview: Save almost $70 on the latest base iPad as part of Amazon's Prime Day deals.
Key features: 10.9-inch display with thin bezel design, 64GB storage, 12MP cameras
Product launched: October 2022
Price history: Before today's deal, the iPad 10th Generation has dropped to around the $400 with regularity - but this is one of the best deals we've seen on it .
Price comparison: Amazon: $379.99 | Walmart: $419 | Best Buy: $449
Reviews consensus: The 10th Generation iPad is a much more modern-looking version of Apple's standard tablet than its predecessor, ditching the home button and shrinking the bezels. It's also packing a faster A14 Bionic processor, with impressive battery life, too.
TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Toms Guide: ★★★½ | T3: ★★★★
Featured in guides: Best iPad for students
Buy it if: You want an iPad that supports Apple Pencil (albeit first generation), a more modern design, and plenty of power for basic tasks.
Don't buy it if: You want to see if there's a 2023 model on the way, or you want more power - the iPad Air is more expensive but offers laptop-class performance from the M1 chip.
