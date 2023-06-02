Save 20% on the top rated Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar

One of the best Garmin watches is for sale with a 20% discount on Amazon this weekend. The Garmin Fenix 7 Solar is a watch we've tested and loved, earning it a place in our guide to the best fitness trackers.

They can, however, be expensive (as with all the best things in life), but this deal brings it down from $999.99 to $799.99 - a whole $200 reduction. Garmin products are designed for those who will not compromise on quality. Built with highly resistant materials and equipped with cutting edge functionality, these smart watches can do much more than your average fitness tracker.

If Garmin aren't your brand, try the best Fitbits or more of the best running watches for alternatives (just be prepared to pay full price for them).

Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar

Was: $999.99

Now: $799.99 at Amazon

Overview: A long-running solar powered multisport GPS watch with scratch-resistant Power Sapphire lens and always-on 1.4” display uses the sun’s energy to extend battery life; a built-in LED flashlight keeps you going after dark.

Key features:

Software: Garmin Connect and Garmin Express

Compatibility: iOS and Android

Battery life: Approx 18 days

Memory size: 32 GB

Display: 1.30" diameter Sunlight-visible, transflective MIP

GPS: Yes

Water resistance: 10 ATM

Heart rate: Yes

Sleep tracking: Yes

Music downloads: Yes

Product launched: January 2022

Price history: The lowest price we've seen in 30 days. Best Buy and Amazon are matching their deals, both with $200 off.

Price comparison: Amazon: $799.99 | Walmart: $819.99 | Best Buy: $799.99

Reviews consensus: Garmin’s Fenix 7 is a wonderful fitness and running watch that has more features than most will ever discover, and long battery life. It adds touch support and plenty of technical tweaks to the Fenix 6 blueprint, without seeming to water down its appeal.

LiveScience: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: Best running watches, Best fitness trackers, Best Garmin watches

Buy it if: The kind of person who should consider a Garmin Fenix 7 is a serious runner, anyone who has a stacked workout routine that needs to be balanced carefully, or a hiker who wants to navigate using a watch rather than their phone or a paper map.

Don't buy it if: Cost and general chunkiness are the two reasons to be put off a Garmin Fenix 7. It’s otherwise a stellar fitness watch. Garmin has a few alternatives if either of these factors is a problem.