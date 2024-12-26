Robotics breakthroughs in 2024: Test your knowledge of the most exciting advancements in the field
We've seen countless new innovations in the space of robotics, from humanoid robots to AI-powered machines — but how much do you know about them?
This was a big year for the robots. Large language models (LLMs) and other engineering advancements have made robots more versatile and maneuverable. And many new robots can perform tasks previously believed to be unachievable in the near term.
From new types of drones to humanoid robots, we've rounded up some of the most exciting advancements we've spotted in 2024 so you can test your knowledge. Just make sure to log in and add your score to our leaderboard. And just tap the yellow button if you need a hint. Good luck.
Keumars is the technology editor at Live Science. He has written for a variety of publications including ITPro, The Week Digital, ComputerActive, The Independent, The Observer, Metro and TechRadar Pro. He has worked as a technology journalist for more than five years, having previously held the role of features editor with ITPro. He is an NCTJ-qualified journalist and has a degree in biomedical sciences from Queen Mary, University of London. He's also registered as a foundational chartered manager with the Chartered Management Institute (CMI), having qualified as a Level 3 Team leader with distinction in 2023.