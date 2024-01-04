Get into the grove of your New Year's fitness goals with 25% off the PowerBeats Pro

If starting the New Year with a healthy run sounds like music to your ears, so will a 25% discount on the fantastic PowerBeats Pro at Best Buy.

If you're looking for that push you need to get out of the door and get cracking on your resolutions, whether that's to hit the gym, go for a run or cycle, or simply put one foot in front of the other on a relaxing walk, new tech is always a good incentive.

In that case, this deal might be worth a look. Best Buy has reduced the price of the Beats PowerBeats Pro, one of our favorite pairs of running headphones around, by 25%.

That's $50 off of the MSRP, meaning you can get the compact earbuds for $149.99. That includes the Black, Navy and Ivory (off-white) colorways, too.

While the PowerBeats Pro are perfectly capable on Android devices, Apple's ownership over Beats means you'll naturally get some bonus features if you have an iPhone.

Chief among those is the same pairing technology that you'll find in the AirPods, meaning you can pair instantly with not only your iPhone but your iPad, Mac, and even Apple Watch. You'll also find you can switch audio seamlessly between them, something that Apple has continued to improve with updates.

The earbuds are comfortable thanks to hooks that go behind the ears, and while there's no noise cancelling to be found (you'll need the Beats Fit Pro for that), they do offer solid audio performance.

They use a Lightning cable for charging, but you'll get 9 hours battery life in the buds, along with 24 hours from the charging case.

In our review, we said: "If you’re an endurance athlete or long-distance runner looking for a pair of earbuds that will stay in place without causing discomfort during lengthy cardio sessions, the ergonomic design of the Beats makes them a worthy investment."