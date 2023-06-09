Father’s Day Science gift guide: Perfect gifts for science-loving dads

Searching for the perfect gift this Father’s Day? You’re in the right place.

These aren’t just any boring old Father's Day gifts either - they’re all science-themed gifts. So, if your dad is a bit of a science geek and you’re looking to put a smile on his face, then our Father’s Day Science gift guide is sure to have something he’d love.

We’ve scoured the internet to find a wide range of science gifts and gadgets for you to choose from, so there’s an option for every need. From socks to drones, to board games, to items for the kitchen, we’ve got it all. In fact, we’ve picked out 24 of our favorite science-themed gifts from across the web so you don’t have to spend hours doing the same.