Father’s Day Science gift guide: Perfect gifts for science-loving dads
Looking for the perfect gift this Father’s Day? Our Father’s Day Science gift guide has 24 of our favorite items for your science-loving dad.
Searching for the perfect gift this Father’s Day? You’re in the right place.
These aren’t just any boring old Father's Day gifts either - they’re all science-themed gifts. So, if your dad is a bit of a science geek and you’re looking to put a smile on his face, then our Father’s Day Science gift guide is sure to have something he’d love.
We’ve scoured the internet to find a wide range of science gifts and gadgets for you to choose from, so there’s an option for every need. From socks to drones, to board games, to items for the kitchen, we’ve got it all. In fact, we’ve picked out 24 of our favorite science-themed gifts from across the web so you don’t have to spend hours doing the same.
Is your dad a scientist in the kitchen? This decorative but functional set includes everything he needs to keep his spices organized and close at hand.
Price: $59.79 / £48.20
Perfect for the home or the office, this item is inspired by Galileo’s instruments. It’s sturdy, colorful, and a great talking point whenever someone visits.
Price: $34.42 / £27.75
Say goodbye to old, boring socks. Say hello to new, fun socks. Comfortable, durable, and machine washable, your dad will be asking for another pair next Father’s Day.
Price: $11.99 / £9.67
Made to fit inside his pocket, he’ll be able to see things the naked eye just cannot. It boasts a 60-120x magnification range and even has an LED light.
Price: $14.99 / £12.08
Drinking wine from a beaker—could life get any better than this? It’s dishwasher-safe and is likely to become his go-to glass when he needs to unwind.
Price: $19.99 / £16.11
Even though it’s one of the most expensive items on our list, this 2,354-piece set is any space lover’s dream. It’ll keep him smiling for days.
Price: $199.95 / £161.15
Designed for beginners, your dad will be able to capture vivid aerial photos and videos of the natural world. It’s lightweight and compact, and a carrying case is also included.
Price: $55.99 / £45.13
We love this Father’s Day gift idea because he’ll be able to see farther and wider, thanks to the 12x magnification, 25mm objective lens, and wide field of view.
Price: $35.99 / £29.01
Does your dad love strategy board games? This award-winning one is a real treat because it’s made especially for science and biology enthusiasts.
Price: $39.99 / £32.23
View planets and the moon with this high-magnification and easy-to-assemble telescope by ToyerBee. You can even connect your phone and take photos.
Price: $69.99 / £56.32
Made from sturdy materials, once he assembles this model, the flying saucer will start to rotate. Perfect for the home desk while he’s working for the day!
Price: $58.98 / £47.46
Available in two different sizes, this periodic table contains 83 real elements. There’s even a magnifying glass to see the shape and color of each element clearly.
Price: $59.99 / £48.27
Is your father the king of sarcasm? If yes, this fun T-shirt is a perfect Father’s Day science gift. It’s machine washable and available in five different colors.
Price: $19.95 / £16.05
If you’re looking to splash out on a gift, this 4K drone has all the features you need to take incredibly high-quality photos and videos from up above.
Price: $299.99 / £241.78
Toys aren’t just for children—they’re for adults too. We like that this science gift looks like an asteroid, is easy to assemble, and rotates constantly.
Price: $23.99 / £19.30
A New York Times best-seller, this book goes into various science and mathematics-related topics in a witty, straightforward, and entertaining way.
Price: $16.99 / £13.67
Packed in a gift box, this set of glasses is any beer fanatic’s dream. Each glass has a detailed explanation of the molecules found in beer.
Price: $29.98 / £24.12
Regular playing cards with a twist—each card features a different element with information such as atomic mass, melting and boiling points, and much more.
Price: $11.57 / £9.31
They may have vanished 65 million years ago, but we love learning about them to this day. But what exactly happened to the dinosaurs? Find out with this comprehensive dinosaur book.
Price: $19.99 / £16.08
Who needs a snow globe when you can have a Mars dust globe? There are two different sides too so your dad can choose whichever one he prefers.
Price: $45.00 / £36.21
Whether your dad is a coffee or tea lover (we won’t judge!), this 11-ounce mug is an ideal Father’s Day gift that’s both funny and practical.
Price: $11.99 / £9.65
Made to challenge, your father will feel a sense of accomplishment after completing this 1000-piece puzzle. Then, he can proudly hang it up as a wall piece.
Price: $22.99 / £18.50
Pour oil or vinegar on your food with this pair of science-themed dispensers. Each dispenser has a capacity of eight ounces and is reusable.
Price: $19.95 / £16.05
Ravi Davda is a freelance writer, specializing in health & fitness, digital marketing, science, and more. He has a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics with Economics from Aston University in England and is a qualified personal trainer. In addition to writing for Live Science, Ravi has written for Health, Verywell Fit, Garage Gym Reviews, and other health publications.