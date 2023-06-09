Father’s Day Science gift guide: Perfect gifts for science-loving dads

By Ravi Davda
published

Looking for the perfect gift this Father’s Day? Our Father’s Day Science gift guide has 24 of our favorite items for your science-loving dad.

Father's Day Science Gift Guide
(Image credit: Amazon)

Searching for the perfect gift this Father’s Day? You’re in the right place.

These aren’t just any boring old Father's Day gifts either - they’re all science-themed gifts. So, if your dad is a bit of a science geek and you’re looking to put a smile on his face, then our Father’s Day Science gift guide is sure to have something he’d love.

We’ve scoured the internet to find a wide range of science gifts and gadgets for you to choose from, so there’s an option for every need. From socks to drones, to board games, to items for the kitchen, we’ve got it all. In fact, we’ve picked out 24 of our favorite science-themed gifts from across the web so you don’t have to spend hours doing the same.

Wink 14 Piece Chemistry Spice Rack Set
Wink 14 Piece Chemistry Spice Rack Set

Is your dad a scientist in the kitchen? This decorative but functional set includes everything he needs to keep his spices organized and close at hand.

Price: $59.79 / £48.20

AcuRite Galileo Thermometer with Glass Globe Barometer
AcuRite Galileo Thermometer with Glass Globe Barometer

Perfect for the home or the office, this item is inspired by Galileo’s instruments. It’s sturdy, colorful, and a great talking point whenever someone visits.

Price: $34.42 / £27.75 

Lavley Funny Nerd Socks

Lavley Funny Nerd Socks

Say goodbye to old, boring socks. Say hello to new, fun socks. Comfortable, durable, and machine washable, your dad will be asking for another pair next Father’s Day.

Price: $11.99 / £9.67 

Carson MicroBrite Plus LED Lighted Pocket Microscope
Carson MicroBrite Plus LED Lighted Pocket Microscope

Made to fit inside his pocket, he’ll be able to see things the naked eye just cannot. It boasts a 60-120x magnification range and even has an LED light.

Price: $14.99 / £12.08 

Periodic Tableware Beaker Wine Glass
Periodic Tableware Beaker Wine Glass

Drinking wine from a beaker—could life get any better than this? It’s dishwasher-safe and is likely to become his go-to glass when he needs to unwind.

Price: $19.99 / £16.11 

LEGO NASA Space Shuttle Discovery
LEGO NASA Space Shuttle Discovery Model

Even though it’s one of the most expensive items on our list, this 2,354-piece set is any space lover’s dream. It’ll keep him smiling for days. 

Price: $199.95 / £161.15 

RADCLO Mini Drone with Camera
RADCLO Mini Drone with Camera

Designed for beginners, your dad will be able to capture vivid aerial photos and videos of the natural world. It’s lightweight and compact, and a carrying case is also included.

Price: $55.99 / £45.13 

Occer Compact Binoculars
Occer Compact Binoculars

We love this Father’s Day gift idea because he’ll be able to see farther and wider, thanks to the 12x magnification, 25mm objective lens, and wide field of view.

Price: $35.99 / £29.01 

Photosynthesis Board Game
Photosynthesis board game

Does your dad love strategy board games? This award-winning one is a real treat because it’s made especially for science and biology enthusiasts. 

Price: $39.99 / £32.23 

ToyerBee 70mm Telescope with Wireless Remote
ToyerBee 70mm Telescope with Wireless Remote

View planets and the moon with this high-magnification and easy-to-assemble telescope by ToyerBee. You can even connect your phone and take photos.

Price: $69.99 / £56.32 

Tomshine Hot Air Stirling Engine Motor Model
Tomshine Hot Air Stirling Engine Motor Model

Made from sturdy materials, once he assembles this model, the flying saucer will start to rotate. Perfect for the home desk while he’s working for the day! 

Price: $58.98 / £47.46

BEWITU Periodic Table with Real Elements Inside
BEWITU Periodic Table with Real Elements Inside

Available in two different sizes, this periodic table contains 83 real elements. There’s even a magnifying glass to see the shape and color of each element clearly.

Price: $59.99 / £48.27

Sarcasm Periodic Table Element Shirt
Sarcasm Periodic Table Element Shirt

Is your father the king of sarcasm? If yes, this fun T-shirt is a perfect Father’s Day science gift. It’s machine washable and available in five different colors.

Price: $19.95 / £16.05

Ruko F11PRO 4K Drone with Camera
Ruko F11PRO 4K Drone with Camera

If you’re looking to splash out on a gift, this 4K drone has all the features you need to take incredibly high-quality photos and videos from up above.

Price: $299.99 / £241.78 

ScienceGeek Electronic Perpetual Motion Desk Toy
ScienceGeek Electronic Perpetual Motion Desk Toy

Toys aren’t just for children—they’re for adults too. We like that this science gift looks like an asteroid, is easy to assemble, and rotates constantly.

Price: $23.99 / £19.30  

The Biggest Ideas in the Universe: Space, Time, and Motion
The Biggest Ideas in the Universe: Space, Time, and Motion

A New York Times best-seller, this book goes into various science and mathematics-related topics in a witty, straightforward, and entertaining way.

Price: $16.99 / £13.67

Greenline Goods Beer Glasses (Set of 2)
Greenline Goods Beer Glasses (Set of 2)

Packed in a gift box, this set of glasses is any beer fanatic’s dream. Each glass has a detailed explanation of the molecules found in beer.

Price: $29.98 / £24.12 

Periodic Table Playing Cards
Periodic Table Playing Cards

Regular playing cards with a twist—each card features a different element with information such as atomic mass, melting and boiling points, and much more.

Price: $11.57 / £9.31 

The Rise and Fall of the Dinosaurs: A New History of a Lost World
The Rise and Fall of the Dinosaurs: A New History of a Lost World

They may have vanished 65 million years ago, but we love learning about them to this day. But what exactly happened to the dinosaurs? Find out with this comprehensive dinosaur book.

Price: $19.99 / £16.08 

Mars Dust Globe
Mars Dust Globe

Who needs a snow globe when you can have a Mars dust globe? There are two different sides too so your dad can choose whichever one he prefers.

Price: $45.00 / £36.21 

Wampumtuk Coffee Mug 11 Ounces
Wampumtuk Coffee Mug 11 Ounces

Whether your dad is a coffee or tea lover (we won’t judge!), this 11-ounce mug is an ideal Father’s Day gift that’s both funny and practical.

Price: $11.99 / £9.65 

Antelope Space Earth 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
Antelope Space Earth 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Made to challenge, your father will feel a sense of accomplishment after completing this 1000-piece puzzle. Then, he can proudly hang it up as a wall piece.

Price: $22.99 / £18.50

Wink Science Flask Oil and Vinegar Dispenser
Wink Science Flask Oil and Vinegar Dispenser

Pour oil or vinegar on your food with this pair of science-themed dispensers. Each dispenser has a capacity of eight ounces and is reusable.

Price: $19.95 / £16.05 

Bonsai Starter Kit
Bonsai Starter Kit

Plant four bonsai trees and watch them grow with this bonsai starter kit. They can be kept indoors or outdoors and the pack contains everything you need to get started.

Price: $24.99 / £20.11

