Save $200 on the powerful MacBook Pro M2 Pro

This deal cuts $200 off of 14-inch and 16-inch versions of Apple's latest powerhouse laptop.

Student laptop deals certainly keep us busy, but there's always room for a MacBook Pro - especially when it's the latest model that's on offer.

An easy pick for students or coders, the MacBook Pro M2 Pro is a powerhouse that has huge battery life - meaning it can power complex projects all day long.

Better yet, there's a $200 discount at Amazon - whether you want the 14-inch or 16-inch version.

Key features: 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, excellent speakers, plenty of ports

Product launched: January 2023

Price history: We've seen similar discounts, but not for a while - expect these MacBooks to hold their value for a while.

Price comparison: Amazon: $1799 | Walmart: $1949 | Best Buy: $1799

Reviews consensus: The best MacBook Pro got even better, but there's not a lot new here from the 2021 model. It still offers the best laptop display we've seen (even with the notch), as well as a comfortable keyboard, excellent speakers, and, of course, those handy ports. This time around the M2 Pro chip is even more powerful than its M1 counterpart.

TechRadar: ★★★★½ | iMore: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★

Featured in guides: Best Macbook for students, Best laptops for students

Buy it if: You want desktop performance from a laptop, and want to blitz tasks in record time.

Don't buy it if: You want to save some cash, or aren't working on anything particularly demanding - the M2 MacBook Air might be much more your speed.