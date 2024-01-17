CES 2024: 5 new tech products stealing the show this year

While the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) was dominated by artificial intelligence (AI) embedded into everything from laptops to TVs, tech companies also used the Las Vegas showroom floor to highlight other kinds of cutting-edge innovation.

From telescopes perfect for stargazing with friends to a transparent television, the trade show exhibited a range of exciting new gadgets that we expect to hit the market in 2024 and beyond. Here are some of our favorites.

Odyssey and Odyssey Pro smart telescopes

(Image credit: Unistellar)

Unistellar revealed new Odyssey and Odyssey Pro smart telescopes, which are designed to make stargazing and capturing images of the night sky easier.

The telescopes are fitted with 'autonomous field detection technology' that helps stargazers to locate and view astronomical objects. Pairing the telescopes with the Unistellar app (available on Android and iOS) means users with no prior experience can navigate the night sky easily and can save images of observed objects to share with their friends.

The new smart telescopes, jointly developed by Nikon and Unistellar, were first announced in 2021 but are only now becoming available to the public.

For products that are intended to make skywatching more accessible, both have a hefty price tag, with the Unistellar Odyssey priced at $2,499 and the Unistellar Odyssey Pro at $3,999 — a premium price even for more advanced telescopes.

LG’s transparent OLED TV

(Image credit: LG)

A see-through TV may not have been on your radar, beyond the odd appearance in science fiction, but LG revealed the completely transparent LG Signature OLED T at CES.

This 77-inch TV is designed to blend seamlessly into a room's decor, resembling an art installation more than a classic TV, so you could, theoretically, even place it in front of a window without ruining the view.

Unlike other concept products, LG actually plans to launch this device, although the company didn't specify a release date or price.

Apple's Vision Pro mixed reality headset

(Image credit: Apple )

After revealing its Vision Pro mixed-reality device in June 2023, Apple used CES to finally announce it will be available to pre-order, with a release date of Feb 2 for customers in the United States.

The headset, priced at $3,499, is Apple's first new major product line since the Apple Watch launched in 2015. It augments the real world with a digital overlay, and users can control the device using their voice, gaze and hand gestures.

With features like sensors, cameras and built-in spatial audio speakers, the headset also lets users switch between augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR).

Swarovski's animal-identifying smart binoculars

(Image credit: SWAROVSKI OPTIK)

Swarovski Optik showcased the AX Visio, a pair of smart binoculars, that can identify different species of animals and insects — perfect for wildlife enthusiasts.

The 10x32 binoculars use built-in AI to identify species of birds, insects and mammals, showing you the name of that species when you lock onto the creature in the viewfinder.

There is also a dial in the middle to switch between animal identification, a compass and even a 4K camera setting. Users can store around 1,700 photos or one hour of video in full quality, which you can then download to smartphones or devices.

The high-tech binoculars will be unsurprisingly expensive, costing $4,799 when they are released in February.

The HRM-Fit sports bra heart rate monitor

(Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin announced a new $149.99 heart rate monitor at CES called the HRM-Fit. It's designed for people to attach to sports bras from a wide range of manufacturers, including Adidas and Athleta. It can capture training data like ground contact time balance and stride length, as well as real-time heart rate, without compromising movement or performance.

The device then transmits this information to other fitness devices like Garmin smartwatches or Edge cycling computers, as well as compatible fitness apps like Tacx Training.

Users will need a compatible Garmin device to get the most out of the HRM-Fit, but even without one, the HRM-Fit can capture information on steps, calories burned, intensity minutes and all-day heart rate.