These Celestron SkyMaster Binoculars are under $130 at Amazon

Looking for some great astronomy binoculars that won't break the bank? This pair of Celestron SkyMaster 20x80 binoculars might be just the thing.

With a new deal at Amazon, however, you can get the whole set, with a carry case, for just $127.83 - a price drop of 36%.

Celestron SkyMaster 20x80 binoculars

Was: $199.95

Now: $127.83 at Amazon

Overview: These highly-rated astronomy binoculars are significantly reduced at Amazon right now, just in time for summer.

Key features: 20x magnification, includes carrying case, tripod adapter

Price history: Before today's deal, the Celestron SkyMaster 20x80's prior models had been cheaper - back in 2017. While there have been discounts that have dropped lower, this remains a solid price.

Price comparison: Amazon: $127.83 | Walmart: $144.08

Reviews consensus: The Celestron SkyMaster 20x80 is a great piece of kit for an uncomplicated glimpse at the stars. Its optics are clear, and its focusing mechanism is smooth. It's durable enough to be thrown in a bag, and waterproof, too, so you can use it on a rainy day. It is, however, a little on the heavy side, so a tripod is recommended. Thankfully, the tripod adapter is included, as is a handy carrying case.

Buy it if: You want an easy-to-use pair of binoculars with plenty of potential at a very attractive price point. These are also ideal if you wear glasses and need eye relief.

Don't buy it if: You don't intend to use a tripod, or you're looking for a fully multi-coated pair of binoculars.