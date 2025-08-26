Japan launches its first homegrown quantum computer

Japan has switched on the first quantum computer that has been designed and built with components from the country. The system is now ready to take on workloads from its base at the University of Osaka’s Center for Quantum Information and Quantum Biology (QIQB).

The new system, which went live on July 28, replaces all previously imported components with homegrown technologies, University of Osaka representatives said in a statement. It will also run on open-source software developed in Japan, called the Open Quantum Toolchain for Operators and Users (OQTOPUS).

The system uses a quantum chip with superconducting qubits — quantum bits derived from metals that exhibit zero electrical resistance when cooled to temperatures close to absolute zero (minus 459.67 degrees Fahrenheit, or minus 273.15 degrees Celsius). The quantum processing unit (QPU) was developed at the Japanese research institute RIKEN.

Other components that make up the " chandelier " — the main body of the quantum computer — include the chip package, delivered by Seiken, the magnetic shield, infrared filters, bandpass filters, a low-noise amplifier and various cables.

These are all housed in a dilution refrigerator (a specialized cryogenic device that cools the quantum computing components) to allow for those extremely low temperatures. It also comes alongside a pulse tube refrigerator (which again cools various components in use), controllers and a low-noise power source.

OQTOPUS , meanwhile, is a collection of open-source tools that include everything required to run quantum programs. It includes the core engine and cloud module, as well as graphical user interface (GUI) elements, and is designed to be built on top of a QPU and quantum control hardware.

Related: Scientists hit quantum computer error rate of 0.000015% — a world record achievement that could lead to smaller and faster machines

Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A new frontier of computing

Quantum computing has the potential to outpace the world's fastest supercomputers and solve problems by making calculations and running simulations far beyond what technology is capable of today. Scientists speculate that quantum computers could be useful in drug discovery, easing traffic flows through a city, and finding the best delivery routes for a logistics company, among plenty of other endeavors.

This is because it can process calculations in parallel, rather than in sequence, by tapping into the weird laws of quantum mechanics . The idea is that the more qubits added to a system, the more powerful the system becomes.

However, there are plenty of barriers to simply adding qubits to quantum computers — in particular, scientists are trying to solve the extremely high error rate that occurs during calculations. For this reason, most research is currently centered on quantum error correction (QEC).