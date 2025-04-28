Scientists spot a 'dark nebula' being torn apart by rowdy infant stars — offering clues about our own solar system's past

News
By published

The National Science Foundation's Dark Energy Camera reveals a stunning glimpse into the 'dark nebula' known as the Circinus West molecular cloud, a region of space that's so dense with gas that light can't escape it.

An image of the Circinus West molecular cloud
The Circinus West molecular cloud is a vast star-forming region 2,500 light-years from Earth. The gas and dust there is so dense, it renders the cloud opaque. (Image credit: CTIO/NOIRLab/DOE/NSF/AURA)

A battle is raging between darkness and light in the constellation Circinus, and a new image from the National Science Foundation's Dark Energy Camera captures a key turning point in the cosmic campaign.

Known as the Circinus West molecular cloud, the ominous black structure at the center of the image is a vast conglomeration of star-forming gas located in Circinus, the compass constellation, about 2,500 light-years from Earth. Objects like these are sometimes known as "dark nebulae" because they are so dense with gas and dust that light cannot penetrate them.

The dark cloud shown here stretches an estimated 180 light-years across, or more than 60 times wider than our solar system, and contains the equivalent mass of 250,000 suns.

In such a dense and dusty region, darkness cannot last forever; the Circinus West molecular cloud is an active stellar nursery, where the cold, dense gas routinely collapses into newborn stars. You can see the stellar nursery come to life in this image, with bright pinpricks of light showing where stellar infants have started to erupt with enormous jets of ionizing energy, pushing through the overwhelming gloom to make themselves known. Behind the dark boundaries of the molecular cloud, a tapestry of distant stars emits an orange background glow.

Related: Did the James Webb telescope really find evidence of alien life? Here's the truth about exoplanet K2-18b.

An image of the Circinus West molecular cloud with four zoomed-in insets showing Herbig-Haro objects

A zoomed-in version of the image reveals several Herbig-Haro objects — energetic outbursts from young stars that light up the slower-moving gas around them. (Image credit: CTIO/NOIRLab/DOE/NSF/AURA)

The Dark Energy Camera, mounted atop the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile, is one of the most powerful digital cameras in the world. An ever-more-zoomed-in image of the molecular cloud reveals more telltale structures indicative of star formation, including a number of bizarre pockets of light known as Herbig-Haro objects.

These regions form when fast-moving gas released by young stars crashes into the slower-moving gas that surrounds them. The gas heats up and pushes outward, creating lightsaber-like jets of colorful radiation. You can see several of these jets highlighted in the boxes in the annotated image above.

RELATED STORIES

Has the James Webb Space Telescope discovered a 'missing' supermassive black hole? (video)

There's liquid on Titan, Saturn's largest moon. But something's missing and scientists are confused

Astronomers discover doomed planet shedding a Mount Everest's worth of material every orbit, leaving behind a comet-like tail

As the young stars belch radiation, they gradually erode holes into the dark gas cloud surrounding them, sculpting it into the tattered, tendril-like shapes seen here. Regions like this, where stars interact with and alter their environment at various stages of their development, provide a "natural laboratory" for studying the dynamics of star formation, as well as the evolution of molecular clouds and galaxies in general, representatives of the National Science Foundation's NOIRLab wrote in a statement.

It's possible that our own solar system formed under similar conditions, the researchers wrote. So, in this cosmic battle of light and darkness, we may get a better understanding of our cosmic region's chaotic history.

Brandon Specktor
Brandon Specktor
Editor

Brandon is the space/physics editor at Live Science. His writing has appeared in The Washington Post, Reader's Digest, CBS.com, the Richard Dawkins Foundation website and other outlets. He holds a bachelor's degree in creative writing from the University of Arizona, with minors in journalism and media arts. He enjoys writing most about space, geoscience and the mysteries of the universe.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about astronomy

Has the James Webb Space Telescope discovered a 'missing' supermassive black hole? (video)

Space photo of the week: Iconic 'Eagle Nebula' gets a major glow-up on Hubble's 35th anniversary

Mass graves of Black Union soldiers slaughtered by Confederate guerrillas possibly identified in Kentucky
See more latest
Most Popular
A series of white military-style headstones are placed close to one another in the ground against a fence and bushes. A state historical marker is seen in the foreground.
Mass graves of Black Union soldiers slaughtered by Confederate guerrillas possibly identified in Kentucky
a picture of the Cerro Uturuncu volcano
Mystery of Bolivian 'zombie' volcano finally solved
A photograph of a researcher holding a crocodile in the Caribbean.
Scientists discover 2 new species of crocodile hiding in plain sight
A close-up view of a barred spiral galaxy. Two spiral arms reach horizontally away from the core in the centre, merging into a broad network of gas and dust which fills the image. This material glows brightest orange along the path of the arms, and is darker red across the rest of the galaxy. Through many gaps in the dust, countless tiny stars can be seen, most densely around the core.
Has the James Webb Space Telescope discovered a 'missing' supermassive black hole? (video)
Illustration of the earth and its oceans with different deep sea species that surround it,
The Mariana Trench is home to some weird deep sea fish, and they all have the same, unique mutations
an illustration of a line of robots working on computers
AI can handle tasks twice as complex every few months. What does this exponential growth mean for how we use it?
an infrared view of a moon showing surface details through the haze of its atmosphere
There's liquid on Titan, Saturn's largest moon. But something's missing and scientists are confused
An Indian woman carries her belongings through the street in chest-high floodwater
Climate change is spoiling food faster, making hundreds of millions of people sick around the world
a picture of a woman&#039;s preserved body in a grave
5,000-year-old burial of elite woman with inlaid toucan's beak found in Peru
a woman clutches her belly in pain
What are ovarian cysts? All about cyst formation, symptoms and treatments