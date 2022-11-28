Save up to $160 on these Samsung Galaxy S6 tablets - perfect for students and young learners

While we wouldn't recommend you type a hundred-page thesis on one (that's where laptops come in), we really love a good tablet. There's something so appealing about their simplicity and ease of use. Now, thanks to Amazon's Cyber Monday deals, you can snap up this superb Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4" for up to $160 off.

It's priced at $229.99 for the 64GB model (opens in new tab) and $269.99 for the 128GB version (opens in new tab), saving you $120 and $160 respectively. Its 10-inch screen is big enough not to have to squint and it sports an impressive 13-14 hour battery life, even when connected to WiFi.

Plus, it's got enough power to run mid-range applications including games, if you're in need of a break. It comes with a pen which, if you're an artist or a coder, could really give you a welcome edge. With dual speakers, movies, music and more should have that extra oomf and comes in three different finishes.

If you want to take your work with you, whether that's preparing presentations, coding applications or crafting some eye-catching art, you can't go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. It's available in two models - 64GB and 128GB - and three colors, Angora Blue, Oxford Grey and Chiffon Rose.

No matter which size or color you plump for, you should find the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite a godsend on the go. It can be updated to Android 12L, which makes tablets even easier to use and, thanks to the included pen, you can easily unleash your artistic skills. Or, if you're coding, it'll make drag-and-drop work a piece of cake.

Plus, unlike some iPa.. er, tablets, we could mention, it has a MicroSD card that supports up to 1TB of external storage. The performance of that storage will depend on the card you purchase but it's a welcome feature if even 128GB isn't enough for you.

Throw in a 13 hour battery life, even when browsing the internet, and you've got a tablet that won't let you down. In short, this is a great multi-purpose tablet and, now it's available at a knock-down price you'd do well to snap it up.

And if it doesn't take your fancy? There's a lot to be said for Apple's iPads, despite the lack of an expansion slot - check out our guide on which iPad you should buy. (opens in new tab)

