Save 69% on this iHealth no-touch forehead thermometer at Amazon

With flu season on the horizon, make sure you're stocked up on winter healthcare essentials. But looking after your family's health doesn't have to cost the earth — this iHealth no-touch forehead thermometer is now just $16.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab), down from the usual price of $54.99.

With an intuitive single-button control, it's simple to use and reads and displays the temperature in just one second, even in total darkness. When the temperature is read, the device gives a gentle vibration notification to the holding hand — no beeps or buzzes.

(opens in new tab) iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer - was $54.99 , now $16.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This no-touch forehead thermometer features three ultra-sensitive sensors and reads temperature in just one second from a clear bright large LED screen. Save an incredible $38.00 right now.

The device's non-contact technology means its safe and hygienic, with a built-in infrared temperature sensor able to read a person's body temperature within 1.18 inches from the center of the forehead without physically touching the person.

If you're worried about waking little ones, be reassured that the iHealth no-touch thermometer features a large backlit LED screen which displays the temperature in bright white light, making it easy to read in low-light environment. There are no loud noises either — just a gentle vibration when the temperature is read.

Even better, the iHealth no-touch thermometer comes with a 12-month warranty and includes 2x AAA batteries in the box.

User reviews are very positive, too, with a 4.5-star review rating out of five, based on over 148,714 global ratings. Many find it super easy to use on themselves or others, and report that the readings are accurate. Although, one reviewer reports that you do need to get a reading in the exact middle of the forehead otherwise the reading can be off significantly (tough to do with a squirmy baby).