Save almost $200 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

Samsung’s classy fitness tracker is reduced considerably at Walmart, making it easier to spring into Spring.

While Android users may glance with more than a little jealousy at the Apple Watch lineup, Samsung’s competitor in the fitness tracker/smartwatch space is more than up to the task of going toe-to-toe (or should that be face-to-face?) with Apple’s device.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic missed out on our list of the best fitness trackers in 2023 by virtue of its high price point, but it’s just received a huge price cut that makes it easier than ever to get your hands on one (or wrist in one).

That’s because Samsung’s device is down to just $169 at Walmart (opens in new tab) - a huge drop from its $349.99 MSRP, and one that makes it a very attractive proposition indeed.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic - was $349.99 , now $169 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Samsung’s fitness tracker is one of the best-looking smartwatches you’ll find, and it’s down to under $170 at Walmart. Read our full review of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

It’s not just the price that’ll catch your eye, though - the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is a gorgeous smartwatch with a circular display that looks much more like a classic analog timepiece than a fitness tracker.

Thankfully, it’s packed full of sensors and can offer ECG monitoring with impressive accuracy, track your steps and calories burned, and even offers run coaching to help you reach a new PB.

It’s worth noting that just as the Apple Watch is only useful for iPhone users, the same applies in the opposite direction here – you’ll need an Android phone to make use of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. If you do, though, you’ll have access to a wealth of compatible apps.

In our 4.5-star Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review (the non-classic, sportier version), we said the following:

“Once we'd sorted out some teething problems with the battery life (installed the most recent software update), we were really pleased with the performance of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. We think it offers good value for money for those looking to monitor their health and fitness stats while having smartphone capabilities on their wrist.”

Not what you're looking for? Our guide to the best fitness trackers (opens in new tab) will help you pick the best smartwatch for your needs and preferences.