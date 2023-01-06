Save $400 on the latest and greatest MacBook Pro M1 in Best Buy's 2023 New Year sale - one of the best laptops for students and coding

Best Buy has cut the cost of the latest MacBook Pro models again, and they’re ideal for students or more power-hungry tasks like coding.

Apple’s MacBook Pro line-up is excellent, but can also be very pricey which is why we're excited to share this $400 discount (opens in new tab) from Best Buy with you. Despite launching in late 2021, there’s still not a more powerful option available, and there aren’t any discounts from the manufacturer either.

While you can lean on the Apple student discount , Best Buy has made things easier by simply cutting the price across the whole line-up. It’s a trick they pulled in the run-up to Black Friday too, and while the deal is ever so slightly less impressive here (there was $500 off back in November), it’s still not to be sniffed at for one of the best laptops for students .

In fact, the MacBook Pro is also the best laptops for coding thanks to its power and efficiency, and you can snap up the 14-inch version with Apple’s M1 Pro chip for $1,599 (opens in new tab) instead of the original $1,999 price.

The deal even includes three months of Apple TV+ thrown in for good measure, so you can catch up on shows like For All Mankind and Ted Lasso.

MacBook Pro M1 (14-inch) - was $1,999, now $1,599 at Best Buy. Apple's best laptop is portable, powerful, and features the best display we've ever seen. It's ideal for students and for coding, and it's now $400 off at Best Buy.

As part of the deal, you get the 14-inch laptop with the Apple M1 Pro chip. We’ve waxed lyrical about its performance before, with Apple Silicon breathing new life into Apple’s devices while still being able to run apps built for Intel machines.

You’ll also get the Liquid Retina XDR display (which is the best of any we’ve tested), a pair of fantastic speakers, and excellent battery life that’ll last a full day. The MacBook Pro M1 also supports fast-charging, although you’ll need a separate adapter, or the 16-inch, to take advantage of that.