Student tablet deal: Save $100 and get a free gift with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Android tablets may not get the love that Apple’s iPads do when it comes to market share, but there are plenty of very impressive ones out there.

Samsung is one of the best in the business, and their Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a great option. Better yet, the 256 GB version is now down from $679.99 to just $579.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) – that’s a $100 saving! And, that makes it cheaper than the 128 GB version (opens in new tab) would be normally (although there’s $100 off that, too).

The discount applies to all colors too, so you can pick your favorite from Black, Green, Pink, or Silver. It's an ideal tablet for students who need something that's equally good for note-taking and YouTube watching.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE - was $679.99 , now $579.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Not only will get you $100 off the powerful Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE at Best Buy – which also comes with the S-Pen stylus – but you’ll also get three months of YouTube Premium.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a 12.4-inch display and has a resolution of 2560 x 1600. The tablet comes running Android 11 which offers an impressively customizable interface and both Samsung’s Bixby voice assistant and the standard Google Assistant.

The S-Pen stylus is also included – perfect for digital artists or anyone looking for a more precise input. Users can also connect to additional peripherals through Bluetooth or the USB-C port. While there is a keyboard attachment available, it is not included so you’ll need to buy it separately to have a laptop-rivaling typing experience.

On top of that, the battery lasts for up to 11 hours, and users can lock the tablet using clever facial recognition tech as well.

As an added bonus, new YouTube Premium subscribers can get three months of the service for free with their purchase. This not only removes ads, but enables YouTube Music, too.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE may not have the catchiest name, but it does have a 4.8 out of 5-star rating on Best Buy’s store page. Customers have noted the display as a particular plus, as well as how it’s similar in size to a regular comic book so reading digital books on this tablet is a dream.

So, whether you're reading the best science books or catching up on the best TV and movies, like the ones on our Jurassic Park streaming guide, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE offers a top user experience.