ProForm Premier 900 treadmill review

The ProForm Premier 900 treadmill has a durable, foldable design with an adequate belt size and wealth of workouts to challenge you.

Coming in at $1999 – plus $39 a month for an iFit subscription to access live and on-demand classes – it’s a decent running machine with a relatively affordable price tag.

The 3.0 CHP commercial DC motor comes with an internal cooling system to reduce vibration, wear and tear and noise levels, and that is one of the highlights of this treadmill. It’s fairly quiet even when running at full speed on an incline or decline. You can get up to 12 mph, which is more than adequate for most runners.

ProForm Premier 900: Key Specs Dimensions: 64” x 73.5” x 35” Weight: 194 lbs Tread belt size: 20” x 55” Max user weight: 325 lbs Display: 7” color touchscreen Speed: 0-12mph Incline: -3% – 12% Warranty: Lifetime (frame and motor), 2 years (parts), 2 year (labor) Workouts: 30 pre-programmed workouts, live classes and on-demand via iFit Other features: Bluetooth, wireless heart rate monitoring, 2-speed fan, speakers, iFit compatibility, foldable

The running area is slightly shorter than you might expect from a treadmill at this price point, but this won’t affect most runners up to 6ft. Any taller and you might find it difficult to get into your natural running stride without worrying about tripping.

The handrails come up a little short, but this means they don’t get in the way during a workout. We love the crisp graphics on the touchscreen display, as well as the huge range of classes to try, including 30 pre-programmed ones (which you don’t need an iFit subscription for). The console is easy to navigate and the 2-speed fan is very welcome during more intense runs.

The incline and decline range is one of the main draws of the ProForm Premier 900 treadmill and allows for more challenging workouts, while the ProShox cushioning keeps joints protected from impact.

For the price and design, the ProForm Premier 900 treadmill is an excellent option. It delivers on functionality and has plenty of choice of workouts to inspire and motivate you to improve your running speed, style and enjoyment.

ProForm Premier 900: Set up and usability

The ProForm Premier 900 treadmill is quick to assemble with clear setup instructions. ProForm even includes most of the tools needed, including a hex key that can adjust the walking belt. Because of the size of the machine, you’ll need two people to set it up.

The running machine itself looks sturdy and well made, with a smart and ergonomic design that feels intuitive to use. The main console has a 7” color touchscreen with an inbuilt fan and speakers.

The ProForm Premier 900 treadmill has lots of safety features including a 4-digit passcode that locks the console until the correct sequence is entered (master sequence available in case you forget yours). This means that children won’t be able to accidentally start the treadmill.

It also has a safety screen timeout, which automatically resets the display if no commands are received or the belt doesn’t move for a set amount of time. There’s a safety key slot built into the console, too.

ProForm Premier 900: Design and display

The ProForm Premier 900 treadmill is a compact and well-designed running machine with a crisp 7” color screen and minimalist console with a multi-speed fan. Easily navigate through workout stats and choices at the swipe of a finger, and view your speed, time, distance, calories burned, heart rate and incline/decline on the large bright screen. On either side of the display are two big water bottle holders, which can also be used for a phone.

The quick-speed and quick-incline controls make it easy to switch between different settings, and there are EKG touch sensors built into the handles to monitor heart rate during a workout. These are compatible with Bluetooth-compatible wireless chest strap, but you have to buy this separately.

The ProForm Premier 900 treadmill comes with an Intermix Acoustics 2.0 sound system, dual 2” speakers and an MP3/iPod compatible music port. However this won’t charge your device, and the treadmill doesn’t have a separate USB charging port.

The ProForm Premier 900 treadmill is foldable and has a shock-assisted lift mechanism that makes it easier to fold up vertically without hurting your back. The ProShox cushioning system built into the 55” x 20” running deck reduces the impact on joints, and feels springy and light to run on. We also like the tread on the side of the deck, which makes it easy to get onto the belt without slipping.

ProForm Premier 900: Features

The ProForm Premier 900 treadmill is a great entry-level running machine because of the wealth of workouts available via the iFit app. Of course, you’ve got the standard Manual setting where you can hit start and off you go, but it’s the 30 pre-programmed workouts split across four categories – incline, speed, intensity and calorie – as well as the option to customize goals for time, pace, distance and number of calories burned that we love.

That’s before you even get to the iFit workouts, for which you’ll need a paid subscription (from $39/month). You can use the treadmill without iFit, but you won’t have access to any of the live or on-demand classes.

You can download programs straight to the console, customize real-life running routes with Google Maps, share your workout performance to an online profile or compete against other iFit members around the world. Your iFit profile keeps track of all your workouts so you can monitor improvements in your fitness level and speed.

Key metrics tracked include speed, time, distance, heart rate, incline, and number of calories burned, and you can get a decent speed of up to 12mph and a 12% incline and -3% decline.

ProForm Premier 900: Performance

The 3.0 continuous horsepower (CHP) motor makes for a smooth run, and the ProForm Premier 900 treadmill is built to withstand light and intense workouts. This running machine is impressively quiet, with a noise level of 60 dB during a 1-mile walk – which is about the same as a conversation. Crank it up a bit for a 2.5-mile jog with incline/decline and varying speeds and it goes up to 75 dB, the same as a vacuum cleaner. Even running at full pelt for 2.5-miles was only 80 dB – the same as a food processor.

We tested the emergency stop and this was efficient at slowing down the belt before coming to an abrupt halt in just a matter of seconds.

We also tested the noise on the Zion Hiking Tour in Zion National Park workout, a beautiful and challenging class led by a knowledgeable and enthusiastic instructor. Incline and speed was automatically controlled so we could mimic the instructor’s effort level, and the noise was 75 dB (about the same as a vacuum cleaner).

The belt felt springy and supportive to walk and run on, and we appreciated the two-speed fan during more intense classes.

Should you buy the ProForm Premier 900?

Is the ProForm Premier 900 treadmill worth it? If you want a decent and affordable running machine with all the basics and an inbuilt color screen, this is the one.

With its powerful and quiet motor, high incline and excellent cushioning this is a good option for walkers and runners.

While the belt size (55” x 20”) is fairly standard and adequate for most people, taller users (over 6ft2) might need a longer tread for ultimate comfort. And it’s a shame there’s no USB charging point and the chest strap isn’t included in the price, so if you want to use the wireless heart rate monitor you have to buy one separately.

But for the price and design, the ProForm Premier 900 treadmill offers an immersive running experience with a ton of live and on-demand classes to push you to improve your fitness levels without getting bored.

If this product isn't for you

On a budget? The Famistar W500C portable folding electric treadmill is an affordable starter machine, coming in at just $599. It doesn’t have an incline and can only get up to 6.2mph, so this is best suited to people who want to use a treadmill for walking or jogging. It includes an inbuilt USB port and audio jack with speakers.

The NordicTrack Commercial 2950 treadmill is a big hitter in the running machine world coming in at $2,999, and it’s one of the most high-tech, gym-quality machines available. With a big touchscreen and an impressive library of live and on-demand classes via the iFit app, it also has a wide decline to incline range (-6-15) so is great for mimicking hill runs.

If money isn’t an issue, then the Peloton Tread comes highly recommended. It’s got a sleek and stylish design, is compact and minimalist and offers a huge variety of live and on-demand workouts. It retails at $2495 (plus an extra subscription fee to Peloton app, $39/month) so it’s expensive, but if you’re looking for the ultimate home treadmill with a high-end feel, this is the one.