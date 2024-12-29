Earth news quiz 2024: Test yourself on this year's biggest stories about our planet

How much do you remember about the top planet Earth news this year? Take our quiz to find out.

2024 was an extraordinary year for the planet. Earth experienced one of the strongest El Niño events on record , leading to a supercharged hurricane season that brought record-breaking storms. The Sahara was hit by an extraordinary rainfall event — a year's worth of rain fell in just a few days, leading to lakes appearing across parts of northern Africa .

Scientists mapped the underside of an Antarctic glacier and discovered huge, mysterious structures carved into the ice , while giant viruses were found on Greenland's dark ice and red snow .

How much do you remember about planet Earth news from the last 12 months? Take our quiz to find out. Make sure you login to add your name to the leaderboard, and if you need a hint, tap the yellow button.

