Our staff favorite water bottle brand, Hydro Flask, is up to 25% off for Cyber Monday

Hydro Flask might be best known for blowing up a few years ago with Gen Z — but the brand and its iconic bottles are more than just a trend. They’re one of our favorite brands of water bottles here at Live Science, and we’re happy to round up the best Cyber Monday Hydro Flask deals on bottles and accessories, with savings of up to 25% off at Amazon right now.

If you’ve never used an insulated water bottle like the Hydro Flask before, you may be surprised by how well it can maintain the temperature of your water. Hydro Flask has a trademarked technology called TempShield. That means that, even in the summer in Texas, we have been able to fill up a 32 oz wide-mouth bottle with water and ice, leave it in direct sunlight in a car for several hours, and still be able to drink cold water when we come back. On the flip side, if you grab a coffee travel mug (now up to 25% off), it will keep your hot beverage warm for hours, even in chilly temperatures.

Hydro Flask 24 oz. Water Bottle with Standard Mouth Flex Lid: $34.95 Hydro Flask 24 oz. Water Bottle with Standard Mouth Flex Lid: $34.95 $26.21 at Amazon This is one of the brand's most iconic bottles. Even though it holds 24 ounces of liquid, it's still relatively narrow, so it can fit into many cup holders and backpack side pockets. You can grab this in one of the 2021 colors made with the company's proprietary powder coat, which means it won't fade or chip like other materials.



One of the other things we love most about Hydro Flask bottles is that they’re made out of stainless steel. That makes them a bit better at repelling bacteria compared with their plastic competitors. What’s more, even though some forms of plastic are less toxic than others, we don’t have to worry at all about issues of plastic degrading and getting into the environment, as it’s made of pro-grade stainless steel. Finally, you can sip your beverage with a little bit more peace of mind knowing that metal is a bit better for the environment — in addition to all the disposable bottles and cups you will save by reusing this one. Our Hydro Flask bottles have stood up well to daily use over time, so you can also feel good buying a product that you won’t have to replace quickly. The company’s products also have a limited lifetime warranty.

$32.95 Hydro Flask 16 oz. Coffee Travel Mug: $32.95 $24.71 at Amazon Hydro Flask's TempShield insulation technology works just as well in keeping hot beverages hot as it keeps cool beverages cool. While you can technically put coffee in regular bottles, this mug is designed especially for coffee and other hot drinks with a leak-proof lid that twists for drinking access.



Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Insulated Sports Water Bottle Straw Lid: $20.89 Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Insulated Sports Water Bottle Straw Lid: $20.89 $7.46 at Amazon This straw lid is now a whopping 64% off at Amazon right now for Cyber Monday. This is a great alternative to the standard lid if you often use your Hydro Flask while you're moving around — whether that's while hiking or working out (it's much easier to spill liquid with the standard lid unless you are standing still). Don't forget the Hydro Flask cleaning kit for this lid, which is also on sale on Amazon right now at 25% off.



Right now, several sizes of bottles and types of caps are discounted up to 25% off for Cyber Monday. In terms of caps, one of the easiest to clean is the Flex Sip lid, which is the standard flat lid. You can clean it by hand or throw it in the dishwasher. The wide mouth sports straw lid is currently on sale, and it’s a great option if you use your water bottle while working out or moving around, as it’s much harder to spill water with this straw cap.



We've highlighted a few of our favorite bottles and accessories here, but if you follow this link, you can find a range of Hydro Flask items on sale for up to 25% off at Amazon.