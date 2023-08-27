Lyme disease: Symptoms, diagnosis and treatment

The most common symptom of Lyme disease is the so-called bullseye rash, or erythema migrans rash. Often the first sign of Lyme disease, the oval-shape rash spreads gradually from the site of the tick bite in a widening circle. It forms within seven days after an individual is bitten, on average, and can persist for several weeks.

Around 70% to 80% of Lyme disease patients have such a rash . However, some people who have the rash may not notice it, said Dr. Gary Wormser , the chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases and head of the Lyme Disease Center at New York Medical College in Valhalla, New York.

"It is not particularly itchy or painful in most patients. If you do not look at your body that frequently, you may miss it," Wormser told Live Science.

The rash usually clears up on its own in about four weeks, but the bacteria causing the infection linger even after the bullseye disappears, Wormser said. Lyme disease patients who do not get treated right away may have other symptoms as the bacteria spread through the bloodstream.

Days to weeks after the tick bite, individuals may experience fever, fatigue, aches and pains, Wormser said. According to Johns Hopkins, headache, neck stiffness, swollen glands and poor appetite can also occur at this stage of infection. These symptoms often disappear on their own, leading individuals to think they are no longer sick, Wormser said.

Eventually, new, more severe symptoms can emerge, but they may do so weeks, months or years after the initial bite. These symptoms stem from inflammation in the heart, eye and nerve tissues and can include heart rate abnormalities, red eye, and weakness and paralysis of the facial muscles (Bell's palsy). People may develop arthritis months to years after the initial tick bite. And in the late stages of the disease people may have neurological problems such as numbness or tingling in the extremities, memory loss and confusion, Johns Hopkins states.