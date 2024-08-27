This could be your last chance to buy the 'world's first analog watch with clinically validated ECG'

The Withings ScanWatch was released nearly three years ago, but it has firmly kept its spot among the best fitness trackers on the market. But all good things must come to an end, and this hybrid smartwatch is now slowly disappearing from shelves to make space for newer models. However, you can still snap up the last of the Withings ScanWatches with a 20% discount at Best Buy's Clearance Sale, saving you $60.

If you are looking for a fitness tracker so discreet that it can easily pass for an analog watch, this is a great opportunity. The Withings ScanWatch does not have a mammoth digital touchscreen, bloatware apps or any other features typical of fitness trackers these days. Instead, it offers a timeless classic design and a range of advanced health stats measured in real-time. For example, it was the first analog watch to feature a clinically validated ECG. This means that the Withings ScanWatch can record the electrical activity of the heart and alert the user of any potential irregularities.

Not only is it stylish and functional, but it is practical, too. As we mentioned in our Withings ScanWatch review , we were impressed by its refreshingly simple controls, long battery life and actionable, easy-to-understand health advice — which is why we gave it a hefty 4.5-star rating. This watch is a real treat, so snap it up before it's gone.

Withings ScanWatch: Was $299.99, now $239.99 at Best Buy Save $60 on the Withings Scanwatch at Best Buy. This discreet and stylish smartwatch tracks plenty of real-time health and fitness stats without compromising on battery life or ease of use.

Now, this deal only applies to the Withings ScanWatch in black. If you are looking for something brighter and more colorful, the Withings Scan Watch Light may be more up your street. This smaller and lighter version of the first ScanWatch is available in five stylish colors, including light blue and green. Right now, this model is also 20% off at Amazon, bringing its price down to just $199.95. However, we do not know how long this deal will last.

Image 1 of 3 The Withings ScanWatch as worn during our full review. (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Key features: iOS and Android compatibility, battery life of up to 30 days in normal use and 50 days in power reserve mode, Passive Matrix OLED (PMOLED) 42 mm screen (no touchscreen), stainless steel finish, GPS, 5ATM water resistance, 1-year warranty

Product launched: November 2021

Price comparison: Amazon: $399.99 | Target: sold out

Live Science verdict: The Withings ScanWatch is exceptionally stylish and refreshingly intuitive, but more importantly, it offers a great deal of advanced health and fitness stats delivered straight to your wrist in real-time. This fitness tracker may not be cheap, but it offers great value for money. ★★★★½

✅ Buy it if: You want an advanced fitness tracker that can easily pass for a stylish analog watch.

❌ Don't buy it if: You are looking for a feature-packed smartwatch for daily errands or a rugged outdoor watch that can survive extreme conditions.